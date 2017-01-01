Markelle Fultz finished a rebound short of the first triple-double for the Washington men’s program in a 79-74 loss to Washington State.
They couldn’t be more different and yet Markelle Fultz and Josh Hawkinson shared the spotlight Sunday during an intense basketball battle between cross-state rivals Washington and Washington State.
Washington’s Markelle Fultz drained a seemingly impossible step-back three-pointer over Washington State’s Josh Hawkinson in the final three minutes that gave the Huskies a four-point lead and the momentum in an intense game between cross-state rivals.
However, the Cougars stole the momentum and finished in a flurry for an upset 79-74 win in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.
With freshman guard Malachi Flynn and senior forward Josh Hawkinson leading the way, WSU outscored UW 12-3 in the final 2:33.
Flynn (16 points and six assists) made all of the big baskets down the stretch while Hawkinson, who had a game-high tying 26 points, kept the Cougars afloat early.
Flynn, the Tacoma native, tormented the Huskies with dribble-drive layups at the end. He blew past UW sophomore guard David Crisp for a layup that gave WSU a 73-71 lead with 48.6 seconds left.
On the Cougars’ next possession, Flynn victimized UW forward Noah Dickerson for another layup that put WSU up 75-71.
The Cougars survived a brilliant performance from Washington freshman Markelle Fultz, who finished with 26 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds — nearly missing UW’s first triple double.
The Huskies fell to 7-6, 0-1 in Pac-12 while the Cougars improved to 8-5 and 1-0.
