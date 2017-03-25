Former Seattle University coach Camron Dollar lands at Washington where he was an assistant.

The Cameron Dollar returns to Washington rumors began circulating shortly after the former Huskies assistant was fired by Seattle University nearly two weeks ago.

And it seemed plausible at the time considering his close ties to his former boss Lorenzo Romar, who coached 15 years on Montlake.

Once the Huskies released Romar and hired Mike Hopkins on March 19, the new UW coach has filled his staff with remnants of the program’s once glorious past.

Hopkins made Will Conroy, a former UW standout as a player who coached the past two seasons under Romar, his first choice for assistant.

On Saturday, Dollar agreed to rejoin the Huskies where he was an assistant from 2003-09. The former UCLA guard who won a national title in 1995 rose to prominence in the coaching ranks as a Washington assistant under Romar.

The Huskies have not made a formal announcement, but a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Seattle Times a Dawgman.com report on UW’s latest hire.

This week Hopkins offered a position on his staff to USC assistant Jason Hart, a close friend from their days at Syracuse. Hopkins, a 22-year Orange assistant, recruited Hart to Syracuse, where he starred from 1997-2000.

However, Hart received a new two-year deal to remain at USC.

Sources say Hopkins quickly pivoted and focused on landing Dollar.

After taking the Seattle U job in 2009, Dollar had a 107-138 (.437) record with the Redhawks in eight seasons. He was released March 13 after SU went 13-17 overall this season and sixth in the WAC at 5-9.