Nathan Hale star Michael Porter Jr. had 34 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 87-64 win over Garfield in the Les Schwab Invitational semifinals.

Round 1 goes to Nathan Hale.

The Raiders new coach Brandon Roy and star player Michael Porter Jr. crushed Metro League rival Garfield 87-64 in Thursday’s semifinals of the Les Schwab Invitational in Hillsboro, Oregon.

It’s likely the first in what appears to be a few meetings between Seattle’s top two high school boys basketball teams, which features four future Washington Huskies and Roy, a former UW star.

The rematch is Jan. 27 at Garfield when Roy returns to his old high school where became a standout.

Roy has made a triumphant return to the Portland area this week where he starred with the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers and has led Hale (8-0), ranked No. 7 in the nation by Maxpreps.com, into Friday’s 8:30 p.m. tournament title game against No. 1 Sierra Canyon (10-0) of Chatsworth, California.

“We definitely knew Sierra Canyon was in this tournament, fans knew,” Roy told the Oregonian. “It’s a matchup everybody wants to see.”

Thursday’s game was also must-see viewing – at least for a half – in a heated contest where emotions ran high early on.

With UW coach Lorenzo Romar among the capacity crowd at Liberty High School, the two teams engaged in a shoving match that resulted in double technical fouls in the first quarter.

Hale overcame the early fireworks and raced out to a 23-15 lead in the first quarter. The Raiders took a 49-26 advantage into halftime and increased their lead to 75-38 at the end of the third quarter.

Porter put on a performance for the ages and continued to show why he’s ranked among the top three recruits in the nation.

The 6-9 forward, who signed with the Washington, dominated Garfield with 34 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.

Porter is averaging 33.7 points and 17.3 rebounds – all tournament highs – through three games.

“He’s probably the best player in America,” Roy told the Oregonian. “I just tell him, ‘Mike, you set the tone for us.’ I don’t tell him that just in this tournament. It’s every game, he has to set the tone. He sets our defense, he sets our offense, and when he brings it defensively, we’re a much better team. When he’s attacking offensively, we’re a much better team.”

Porter’s younger brother Jontay, a junior forward and UW verbal commit, added 10 points and 16 rebounds. And junior guard PJ Fuller, the LSI dunk champion, scored 19 for Hale.

Meanwhile, senior guard Jaylen Nowell, a Washington signee, paced No. 6 Garfield (9-1) with a team-high tying 15 points. Curtis Walker added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs played their second game without UW signee Daejon Davis, who sat out due to a hand injury.

“We knew they were a little banged up,” Roy told the Oregonian. “We wanted to make sure that we didn’t take it easy. We wanted to go out there and take the fight to them.”

Garfield faces Gonzaga of Washington D.C. for third place at 7 p.m. The Eagles lost 85-81 on Thursday to Sierra Canyon.