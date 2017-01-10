The winners are announced at the Sports Star of the Year show at the Paramount Theatre on Feb. 8.

Kelsey Plum, the high-scoring University of Washington guard, and Seahawks All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner are among the nominees for the 82nd annual MTRWestern Sports Star of the Year, the Northwest’s premier celebration of Washington sports.

Other nominees for Female Athlete of the Year are UW golfer Julianne Alvarez, UW volleyball player Courtney Schwan, Western Washington women’s soccer player Sierra Shugarts and the Storm’s Breanna Stewart.

The other nominees for Male Sports Star of the Year are UW quarterback Jake Browning, the Mariners’ Nelson Cruz, Washington State receiver Gabe Marks and Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris.

The nominees for Sports Story of the Year are Ken Griffey Jr. entering the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Huskies making the College Football Playoffs, the Seahawks winning the NFC West for the third time in four years, Sounders FC winning the MLS Cup, UW leaping into the women’s basketball Final Four and the UW women golfers being national champs.

Voting is open through Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. at ssy.seattlesports.org

For ticket information, go to sportsstaroftheyear.org

Basketball

University of Washington recruits Michael Porter Jr. (Nathan Hale), Daejon Davis (Garfield) and Jaylen Nowell (Garfield) lead the state’s boys who were nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Games to be played March 29 in Chicago. The rosters for both teams will be cut to 24 senior players — the boys hosting its 40th game in the event’s history.

Roberto Gittens (Foss), Luke Lovelady (Life Christian Academy), RJ Secrest (Central Kitsap) and Mussie Teclemariam (Renton) were also nominated.

The girls nominees from Washington are Shalexxus Aaron (Juanita), Tea Adams (Juanita), Juanita Agoto (Garfield), Jayden Bush (Bishop Blanchet), Taya Corosdale (Bothell), Lauren Fitzmaurice (Liberty Bell), Paisley Johnson (Glacier Peak) and Jill Townsend (Okanogan).

Women’s soccer

Western Washington will celebrate its national title with a special event open to the campus and community on Jan. 23 in the Viking Union Multipurpose Room on the WWU campus.

The celebration is open to the public. WWU alumni, faculty, staff, parents, fans and supporters are invited to a reception in the Viking Union Multipurpose Room starting at 3:30 p.m. before welcoming WWU students and the women’s soccer team.

• Gonzaga named Josh Patiño and Lexi Robison as assistant coaches. Patiño recently completed his third year as the head coach at Southern Virginia. Robison spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Utah Valley University.