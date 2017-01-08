Kelsey Plum scores 39 points, Katie Collier collects a career-high 15 rebounds and Chantel Osahor finishes with 19 points and 16 rebounds for Huskies.

Washington received dominant performances from Kelsey Plum, Chantel Osahor and Katie Collier who led the 12th-ranked Huskies to an 82-70 win over No. 9 UCLA on Sunday.

Plum finished with 39 points while Osahor had 19 points and 16 rebounds for her nation-leading 14th double double. And Collier added a 15 rebounds and five assists – both career highs – as well as eight points for Washington, which improved to 16-2 and 4-1 in Pac-12.

Washington’s Big Three, accounted for 66 points, 35 of UW’s 45 rebounds and 12 of the team’s 13 assists. Plum and Osahor each played 4o minutes and Collier 37.

Here is video of the postgame interview with Plum and Collier.

UW’s Kelsey Plum and Katie Collier