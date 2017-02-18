Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

UW basketball

Give Romar one more year

Now that Lorenzo Romar’s coaching seat is scorching hot, two things need to be taken into consideration: First, the University of Washington’s budget is at a deficit, so a buyout of his contract seems unlikely.

Second, his recruiting class coming in next year is among the best in the nation, highlighted by Michael Porter Jr. Romar deserves one more year to turn this thing around. But if he misses the NCAA tournament after next year, it will be time for him to go.

Jeff Swanson, Everett

Wait till next year

It would be really stupid to fire Romar now. Even if you hate the guy, think he is a terrible coach, etc., you have to admit that next year UW actually has something resembling a real roster — something it hasn’t had in years.

Romar has won a lot of games when he has had a full roster of good players; he just hasn’t had that for a very long time.

If UW doesn’t succeed next season, then it is obvious that Romar has simply failed in his ability to coach. At that point you need an exit strategy, but that conversation should happen next year, not this year.

RossBl (online commenter)

Gonzaga basketball

Few, Zags are trying

Matt Calkins makes some valid points in his recent column regarding Gonzaga’s history in the NCAA tourney.

But he fails to address a few others that typically are not acknowledged or are dismissed. Coach Mark Few’s program repeatedly has offered to engage in home-and-away competition with schools such as Kentucky, Duke, Kansas and Florida, but these elites are reluctant to travel much more than a comfortable bus ride from home.

If anything, the Zags’ annual dominance in the West Coast Conference makes it more difficult to advance in the tourney’s one-and-done format, as they don’t have the benefit of the stern test that Kansas, for instance, received from West Virginia a few nights ago. Would that experience have yielded a victory over Wichita State in 2013?

Who knows? You can only play the hand you’re dealt, and Gonzaga has done a remarkable job of coming up with competitive teams for many years.

David Arntuffus, Shoreline

Time will tell

Everybody has an opinion about Gonzaga. Mine is that I have never seen a Gonzaga team like this one. Their defense is as strong as their offense. They are vastly more athletic than ever.

Still, until they reach the Final Four there will be doubters, and deservedly so. The WCC is a very weak conference without a doubt.

A weak conference does not mean the team is weak.

tryharder (online commenter)

