Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

UW basketball

No more ‘one and done’ players

To all the whiners concerning Michael Porter Jr. not playing basketball at Washington and instead for Missouri: If he played at UW and lived up to his hype, Porter was “one-and-done.”

Just how well has that worked out for UW? He and his family were here for a “New York minute” and then gone to, supposedly, greener pastures. I hope new coach Mike Hopkins can see beyond the “one and done” athletes and recruit young men that will stay with the program for at least two years before they become, maybe, millionaires.

Richard B. Ellenberger, Normandy Park

Follow the Gonzaga plan

Since “top tier” high-school basketball players tend to be “one and done,” any program that manages to recruit such athletes must have a system that maximizes their athleticism, even if their basketball IQ might not be developed fully.

Duke, Kentucky, etc. might have such systems, but UW does not. Hence our postseason dearth despite having had a number of such NBA-caliber players. Gonzaga recruits players that redshirt or expect to take two to three years to develop, resulting in better understanding of their system, team chemistry, maturity and performance. Maybe UW ought to follow that path.

Douglas Hom, Seattle

Good job, Cohen

Good for athletic director Jen Cohen for putting the UW program before Michael Porter Jr. and other top recruits.

I found the Porter family connection to the program a questionable practice of former coach Lorenzo Romar. It might not have violated NCAA rules, but their arrival at Nathan Hale and dad’s spot on the Husky basketball bench raised some questions about integrity and priorities for me.

Let’s find recruits that want to be Huskies. Michael Porter Jr. will move on to the NBA, and good for him.

To build a program that lasts requires an AD that is willing to look beyond the glitter of “one and done.”

Don Zisette, Langley

Who will reach NCAAs first?

UW and Seattle U almost simultaneously fired their men’s basketball coaches and rapidly replaced them with Mike Hopkins and Jim Hayford, respectively. Not coincidently, Cameron Dollar again rode the shuttle between these two schools.

While fans of both schools wait to see if their team returns to respectability, let’s make a bet on which team gets to the NCAA tournament first. I’m going with Seattle U, thinking that their path to the tourney might be less grueling than UW’s.

Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue

Seahawks

Let it go, Sherman

Cornerback Richard Sherman is an interesting case study. The worst thing that could happen is if Sherman continues his sideline tirades into next season and the Seahawks are forced to make a midseason trade.

That would be disruptive and sad. Come on, Richard, release your ego and step back into the great man and athlete we know you are. No one is bigger than the team. Learn to balance your dark side. You can do it.

Fan4life4U (online commenter)

Sherman must stay

Listen, John Schneider and Pete Carroll, there is only one player out there worth trading Richard Sherman for, and that is Patriots quarterback Tom Brady!

And the Seahawks already have a great quarterback, so just forget that nonsensical idea! Sherman stays!

RedRivers (online commenter)

