Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

UW basketball

Cohen puts program first

I was surprised and even slightly disappointed upon hearing of Husky basketball coach Lorenzo Romar’s firing. Then I saw athletic director Jen Cohen make the official announcement and was immediately sold.

How can I not support a new AD whose first major decision hinges on what’s best for the health of a program and nothing else?

The easy and expedient route would have been to take no chance of losing next year’s star-studded recruiting class. I’m numb with shock — and awe — that she chose to see a bigger picture.

Lew Witham, Seattle

It was time for Romar to go

Six years is longer than most coaches get these days. Everyone says Lorenzo Romar is a good man, but six years without an NCAA tournament appearance (not even with two first-round NBA draft picks on his team) is reason enough. The best to you in the future, Coach.

Don Curtis, Stanwood

Romar’s departure a huge loss

A huge loss for Seattle basketball fans. We likely will not see Michael Porter Jr. play for the Huskies. We will not have the nation’s second-best recruiting class. And we won’t have Jontay Porter the following season.

What Romar was building was incredible, especially after losing two freshmen (Murray and Chriss) to the NBA last year and another great freshman this season (Fultz). All as first-round draft picks.

Yet he still managed to assemble an incredible team for next year, and the year after. All of that is lost. Including any hope of seeing great basketball in this town in the near future.

HoopDreams (online comment)

Explaining Romar’s ouster

If you are a serious sports fan like me, you probably also like sports-trivia questions such as this: What three things do Tony Wroten Jr., Terrence Ross, Spencer Hawes, Dejounte Murray, Marquese Chriss and Markelle Fultz have in common?

They all played at UW for Lorenzo Romar, all were (or will be) first-round NBA draft picks, and none has played in an NCAA tournament game.

Although this was just a trivia question, the answer might be what cost Romar his job.

Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue

Seahawks

Eddie Lacy a good fit for offense

I was hoping the Seahawks would sign Eddie Lacy. He’s only 26, and if the contract incentives include him keeping his weight in check, he’s a load that fits the Pete Carroll-type offense.

Lacy could become a pleasant surprise despite all the naysayers, as Carroll and Co. might use him more effectively and coach him up.

Sonny Clark (online comment)

Cautiously pessimistic on Lacy

I’m not a big fan of the Eddie Lacy signing, but I will wait and see. I lived in Wisconsin when he was drafted by the Packers, and he’s Jerome Bettis-sized without the quick feet.

KeepCalm (online commenter)

