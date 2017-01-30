After averaging 34 points in two games, Kelsey Plum picks up Pac-12 player of the week honors for the fifth time this season.

Kelsey Plum picked up another award Monday.

This time the record-setting Washington Huskies guard collected Pac-12 Player of the Week honors for the fifth time this season, which leads the conference. She’s received the award seven times during her career.

The UW women’s basketball team also fell three spots to No. 10 in the Associated Press poll following a 72-68 loss to Stanford on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena. The game attracted more than 10,000 fans in the team’s first sellout and the largest crowd in program history.

Plum thrilled the crowd with a season-high tying 44 points – one shy of her personal best – to move three spots on the NCAA all-time scoring list. Only record holder Jackie Stiles, who tallied 3,399 at Missouri State, and Baylor star Brittney Griner (3,283) have more points than Plum (3,138).

Plum, the nation’s leading scorer, drained a career-high seven three-pointers against Stanford. She made 17 of 27 shots and was UW’s second leading rebounder with six boards.

During a 90-67 win against California, Plum scored 24 points, including four three-pointers. She also had five assists.

Five Pac-12 teams are included in the AP top 25 poll, including No. 8 Stanford, No. 11 Oregon State, No. 13 UCLA and No. 23 Arizona State.