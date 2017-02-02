Huskies commit 17 turnovers during a second-half collapse that led to an 82-74 defeat to USC.

The postgame comments from Lorenzo Romar are starting to sound similar. He praises the Huskies’ effort, but ultimately they have nothing to show for their spirited performance except for a loss – this time an 82-74 defeat to USC.

On Wednesday, Romar challenged the Huskies to find a leader who will hold everyone else accountable.

“Good teams have a couple of guys or one guy that’s just going to get into somebody’s face,” he said. “We haven’t really done that.

“I would like to think that we have someone that is capable of it, but we have not done it yet. Two-thirds of the season is behind us.”

Washington fell for the fourth straight time and dropped to 9-13. The Huskies are 11th in the Pac-12 at 2-8 with eight regular-season games left.

Here is the video of Romar’s postgame comments.