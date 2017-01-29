Kelsey Plum, the nation's leading scorer who fouled out for the first time season, says she was 'upset' with the officiating.

Kelsey Plum poured in a season-high tying 44 points – one shy of her personal best – but it wasn’t enough as No. 10 Stanford rallied from an 18-point deficit to knock off the No. 7 Washington women’s basketball team 72-68 on Sunday in front of record crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The game drew 10,000 fans – UW’s first sellout.

Plum was sensational while converting 17 of 27 shots, including 7 of 8 three-pointers. She also had six rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes.

However, the rest of the Huskies managed just 24 points.

Plum was saddled with foul trouble and missed four minutes in the fourth while UW coach Mike Neighbors tried to sub her out for defensive possessions. The ploy worked in part, considering the nation’s leading scorer was able to stay in the game until the final seconds.

However, Stanford took control of the game with Plum on the bench.

Afterward, Plum, who fouled out in the final seconds, said she was “upset” with the officiating. It was the fourth time she’s fouled in her UW career – the first since her sophomore season.

“It’s just really unfortunate because I felt a couple of those fouls that were called on me – like I said I’m not trying to make excuses – but they were not fouls,” Plum said. “And I’m not trying to say that, but usually I don’t get calls like that. It was just tough luck.”

Here’s a few transcribed quotes from Plum’s postgame interview.

(Assessment of the game) “I think you just got to give the credit to Stanford. It’s really hard to come into a packed house like that and play well. They played really well down the stretch. It was a tough loss because throughout the game I thought we pretty much controlled the tempo. Late it just got away from us. Like I said, credit to them. They’re a very good team. Obviously, it’s a reason they’re top 10 (in AP poll). They’ll move up. They’re better than that. So not really much else to say.”

UW’s Kelsey Plum after 72-68 loss to Stanford

(Toughest game this season) “Overall, it was a pretty well played game. I was kind of upset about some of the officiating. I’m not trying to make and excuse, but the momentum can really shift. You guys know me, I don’t really get in foul trouble and thought it was kind of like whoa. That was tough. Chantel (Osahor) got four as well. It was just kind of unlucky. And like I said, down the stretch they got stop, score, stop and we didn’t.”

(On what went wrong in second half) “I think we had good looks, I think we just missed some shots. Also, I don’t know how many … I thought we got good looks, I thought we had some uncharacteristic turnovers late down the stretch. We usually don’t turn the ball over much. We did that. I had a couple of those too. And then they on the other end, I think defensively as well we lost our man sometimes and they drove or fouled them. They hit some big shots. They won that game. They took it from us.”

(On the sellout crowd) “It was awesome. I’m so grateful. I’m kind of bummed that we couldn’t get a win for them. That was kind of the whole point. Show up and we’ll win. And we didn’t. I almost want to apologize because I feel like we didn’t do our job tonight. Like I said, the community was great. The advertisement – thank you guys – really promoted the game a ton. I know your article was a big hit. And hopefully if we get them again, we can have a better outcome.”

(On her game and being hot in the first half) “I think I was just playing. I was in the moment. All week I knew they would be downing screens. I knew they would switch sometimes. Stanford always throws the kitchen sink at me. They’ll switch. They’ll down it. They’ll hedge it. They’ll plug it. I feel like I just got to stay poised, stay calm and just be in rhythm. I thought I just had to get my feet set and that’s probably why my shots were going down.”

(Last three-pointer) “I got as good a look as you can get and it actually felt really good coming off my hand. I’m just kind of bummed about that.”

(On being subbed out on defensive possessions in the fourth) “It’s tough. I don’t usually come out of the game. I think he had to do it. That’s the right move. Four fouls, especially they’re trying to go at me every possession. The refs weren’t with us from the jump so any unlucky thing and I’m out. It’s just really unfortunate because I felt a couple of those fouls that were called on me – like I said I’m not trying to make excuses – but they were not fouls. And I’m not trying to say that, but usually I don’t get calls like that. It was just tough luck.”

(On fourth foul) “Particularly frustrating. I’m standing there just handing the ball off and some girl runs into me and it’s a foul on me. I don’t understand that. If anything it’s a no call or it’s a foul on her. I didn’t move or anything like that. I just think that completely changed the momentum of the game. It was really unfortunate.”