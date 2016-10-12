The Huskies are long, quick and athletic. Still, questions linger about UW's ability to rebound and play defense without fouling.

The Huskies men’s basketball team invited media to watch 30 minutes of Wednesday’s practice.

Here are a few observations.

— Coach Lorenzo Romar declined to announce starters, but UW’s top seven players figures to include Markelle Fultz (tabbed as a freshman All-American), guard Matisse Thybulle and center Malik Dime (UW’s two returning starters), forward Noah Dickerson and guard David Crisp (UW’s leading returning scorers), guard Dominic Green and freshman forward Sam Timmins.

Aside from Crisp, who is 6-feet, this group features several players with massive wingspans. Their versatility allows Romar to go big or small depending on the matchups.

— Fultz is the only sure-fire starter and he’ll likely average over 30 minutes on the floor. He’s probably going to lead UW in scoring and assists. Romar also said he’s one of the best shot blockers for a guard that he’s ever seen.

— Dickerson appears to be developing a mid-range jumper that possibly extends to the three-point line. He attempted just one three last year, but he looked comfortable during Wednesday’s practice around the arc. The 6-8, 245-pound sophomore said he’s in better shape than last year. He showed a little more lift and still has some of the best footwork on the team around the rim.

— Green looks to have continued to make improvements on the defensive end. Even though the 6-6 sharp-shooter shot just 27.7 percent on three-pointers last season, he developed a reputation as a spot-up shooter. However, Romar noted that Green is expanding his game and is creating more shots off the dribble.

— Thybulle’s shot mechanics looks much improved. His shooting motion is fairly flawless without a lot of unnecessary movements.

— Timmins is a big dude. The 6-10 and 265-pound New Zealander sets one heckuva screen. Going to be interesting to see if referees ding him for penalties that may look worse than they are.

— Freshman guard Carlos Johnson is very athletic. He could could crack the rotation along with junior forward Matthew Atewe, an Auburn transfer.

— This season’s walk-ons include junior forward Greg Bowman and freshman guard Quin Barnard.

— Assistant coach Raphael Chillious is away from the team attending to a personal matter.

And here’s a few video clips from Wednesday’s practice.

