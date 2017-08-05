Someone has to be the showcase receiver, and that’s where the senior Dante Pettis fits in.

Dante Pettis is fully aware that one of the primary story lines of the upcoming Husky football season peripherally involves him.

In the search for potential trouble areas on a team widely expected to coast through the Pac-12 season, the departure of speed-burning wideout John Ross has been near the top of the list. And since Pettis now ascends to the top of another list, that of go-to UW receivers, well, he has an intimate stake in the resolution of that question.

It’s not one that offends him, mind you.

“Obviously, people are going to say that,’’ he said. “Ross was incredible. That is a good question people would ask.”

And those around Washington’s football team are confident they have a great answer in their deep stable of wide receivers.

“If they were out here watching us practice, I think they would go, ‘OK, they might be just fine without him,’ ’’ Pettis said. “It’s not that, oh, someone will replace Ross. I don’t think anyone can do that. The team shifts, people step up, fit where they can, and we work with what we got, and I think we do a pretty good job of that.”

But someone has to be the showcase receiver, and that’s where the senior Pettis fits in. Last year, Pettis caught 53 passes for 822 yards, numbers which would have led most teams but were overshadowed by Ross’s 81 catches for 1,150 yards. Pettis had 15 touchdown receptions, the second most in the Pac-12 – behind Ross’s 17 (though Pettis added two TDs via punt return, an area in which he is one of the best in the country).

The Huskies feel Pettis is at a perfect spot, mentally and physically, to shoulder the added burden of being the team’s No. 1 receiver. Asked to assess Pettis’ evolution from his freshman year, Coach Chris Petersen said, “More consistent, more confident — and maybe the reverse order. He just knows he can play at a much more consistent level.”

As one of a handful of Husky players entering their fourth year in the Petersen regime, Pettis has gained a vast knowledge of the coach’s system. He has attained that sweet spot where the reactions and adjustments come as second nature. As Pettis puts it, the game has slowed down, which is a blissful state when you don’t need to slow down to accommodate it.

“When you first come in from high school, everything is bam, bam, bam,’’ he said. “You’re not used to the speed. And after that, the more you play, you get used to the speed. I don’t really know how to explain it too well; it’s just one of those things that you’re in there and you feel good about everything that’s going on.”

That includes Pettis’s ever-growing bond with quarterback Jake Browning in their third season together.

“Whenever you get another year with the quarterback, you’re on it,’’ he said. “You feel more comfortable. Whether it’s going up and telling him, ‘Hey, this guy is doing this,’ and he trusts you more now because you’ve had a full season together and he sees what you’re seeing. There’s little things like that that really help.”

What also helps is that Pettis catches virtually everything that comes his way. According to Pro Football Focus, he dropped just one of the 54 catchable passes thrown his way last year, the lowest drop rate (1.85) of any Pac-12 wide receiver with at least 45 targets. Broken down further, Pettis tied for first in deep catch rate (66.7) among Pac-12 receivers with at least 30 targets, catching 12 of 18 deep targets (20 or more yards downfield). All six of the incompletions were deemed uncatchable.

Where did those sticky hands come from? Pettis says with a grin, “I don’t know, my dad had pretty good hands, I guess. My cousin has pretty good hands. So it might just be a God-given thing.”

His father, former outfielder and current third-base coach for the Houston Astros, Gary Pettis, won five Gold Gloves during an 11-year major-league career. His cousin, Austin Pettis, played under Petersen at Boise State and finished as the school’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving touchdowns.

This past spring, Pettis decided to turn out for the UW track team as a long jumper, an event at which he had excelled in high school. Despite three years away from the sport, and despite a big gap in the middle of the track season while he concentrated full time on spring football, he was the Huskies’ best long jumper. Pettis won two of the four meets in which he competed (jumping 24-1¾ in the UW-WSU dual meet, and 24-3 in the Ken Shannon Invitational) and finished ninth at the Pac-12 meet, though he was disappointed with his 23-6¾ mark).

In addition to being a blast, Pettis believes the track stint will aid his football.

“Track, especially since I did the long jump, is a lot of explosiveness, body control, and that’s exactly what you do at receiver,’’ he said.

It’s speaks volumes about Petersen’s faith in Pettis’ maturity that he granted permission for him to partake in the second sport.

“We felt like he was at a place where he did great in spring ball and he’s mature enough and he’s ahead enough in the classroom that he could do all those things,’’ Petersen said.

“When guys can do two sports like that — this isn’t high school. This is really, really hard to be able to compete at that level, yet also take care of everything else that comes with responsibilities on both sides. So that’s a bigger deal, I think, when people are able to do that. He’s one of the rare guys. We’ve had a handful of guys over the years do it but not many. Dante is one of those.”

Put it all together — maturity, preparation, confidence, experience and ability — and the Huskies hope they have their Ross answer hidden in plain sight. Browning sees Pettis embracing the challenge.

“I think every receiver wants to be the premier guy,’’ he said. “And if you don’t want to be, you’re probably not at the right position.”

Says Pettis: “I think that’s one thing a receiver always kind of wants. If you like making plays, you want to be the No. 1 receiver. So it’s definitely something I embrace. Along with that comes the attention of the defense … you’ve got to be up to the challenge.”

If Pettis is, you can scratch one item off the list of Husky worries.