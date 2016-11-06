No matter what happens over next two weeks, Washington State and Washington will play for Pac-12 North title after Thanksgiving.

BERKELEY, Calif. — The game began with a gleeful entrance by Marshawn Lynch, replicating his wild cart ride of a decade ago as he led Cal onto the field.

But not even that motorized Beast Mode karma, boosted by an equally ebullient Mama Lynch in the passenger seat, could fuel the Golden Bears’ upset bid against Washington.

Oh, Cal had its moments and made the Husky fans ponder, ever so briefly, the prospect of a stunning upset that would have ruined all their hopes and dreams. At one point in the second quarter, the Bears pulled within one, and the Huskies seemed a bit off kilter.

But that was before Jake Browning began dropping touchdown passes deep into the night. And before John Ross showed that, yet again, that there might not be a more dangerous deep threat in the country. And before Dante Pettis showed that he might not be far behind in that department — with the added bonus of throwing a perfect touchdown pass on some patented Chris Petersen razzle dazzle.

That was before the Huskies began scoring at will against a Cal defense that could be described as “sieve-like,” except sieves have more preventative potential. And before Sidney Jones picked off a pair of Davis Webb passes, Ben Burr-Kirven intercepted another and Washington’s defense began to contain the Pac-12’s second-most-potent offense.

The converse was not applicable. Eventually, Cal’s only means of preventing touchdown passes appeared to be by holding the Husky receivers, likely avoiding three by virtue of pass interference. Washington finished with a whopping 704 yards in total offense.

“It’s really nice to get into a little groove like that,’’ Pettis said, “where you move the ball downfield pretty easily, things feel good, and every one is kind of in a mojo. That’s kind of how it was today.”

The barrage of statistics Washington amassed on Saturday at Memorial Stadium came fast and furious — six touchdown passes by Browning, giving him 34 for his career, surpassing Keith Price’s 2011 school record of 33; 208 receiving yards and three touchdown catches by Ross, and 104 and three by Pettis, who dropped a 39-yard dime on Darrell Daniels after a lateral by Browning.

When Cal tried to single-cover Ross, Browning made them pay. And when they tried to mass-cover Ross, he also made them pay.

“Obviously, John is very explosive,’’ Browning said. “We all know that. You’ve got to game plan for that. If you want to come out and that’s your plan, we have to make them pay for that. Then they have to adjust, and we have to adjust. It’s a game of adjustments.”

By the time Lavon Coleman had galloped 49 yards for the Huskies’ ninth and final touchdown of the night, the freeloaders watching the game on Tightwad Hill probably felt they had overpaid. And the Huskies had turned another possible “trap game” into another warm and secure romp.

The bottom line is this: The Huskies’ 66-27 victory, among many other things, sets up even more definitively an epic Apple Cup in three weeks in Pullman.

Yes, I can hear Petersen leading a chorus of Husky fans in the rebuttal: We’ve got a lot of work to do before worrying about Washington State. And they most certainly do, starting with a matchup Saturday in Seattle against a USC team that suddenly looms as the latest in a steady stream of “biggest test of the year” showdowns for the Huskies.

But Washington’s win, coupled with the Cougars’ rout of Arizona on Saturday, ensures that their Nov. 27 game at Martin Stadium will be, unequivocally, for the Pac-12 North title. That holds true even if both teams lose their next two games; Stanford, with three losses and just two more conference games, can’t catch them.

So while the next two games will have obvious ramifications for Washington’s most grandiose desires, namely a berth in the championship playoffs, the Apple Cup shapes up as one of the most meaningful in that long series, which has often meant multitudes to one side but not the other. Rare is the game with such mutually ambitious ramifications.

The Huskies’ lopsided win over Cal, meanwhile, should put them back into playoff position after the angst-ridden past week (for some, anyway; that’s a group that doesn’t include Petersen, or, he hopes, his players) after one-loss Texas A & M sneaked into the No. 4 spot, with the Huskies at No. 5.

The Aggies promptly became a two-loss team by falling to Mississippi State on Saturday, which should grease the way for Washington to move up to fourth. Unless the committee finds a rationale to move once-beaten Ohio State ahead of UW on the strength of their 62-3 win over No. 9 Nebraska.

Of such talk, Browning said, “Good. We have a lot of football left to be played. Make us earn it. Let’s go get ready for USC.”

The Huskies can’t control the relative strength of their opponents. They can only dominate the team that’s on the field. And that’s what they did on another productive Saturday, which did not conclude with any Cal players taking a joyride around Memorial Stadium.