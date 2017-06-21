The Huskies’ record doesn’t mean squat. The talent Fultz offers should have Sixers fans salivating.

Nine wins.

That’s the stat that gets tossed out when trying to debunk the prowess of Markelle Fultz. That single-digit victory total is the ammunition doubters fire when questioning his ability.

How can the No. 1 pick come from one of the worst Husky teams ever? How can a point guard lead Philadelphia back to the playoffs when he can’t lead Washington past Yale?

These aren’t completely illegitimate questions when you consider how impactful certain basketball players have been for their teams. When LeBron James left Cleveland, the Cavs won 42 fewer games than they did the previous season.

So people can spit that 9-22 record in Fultz’s face if they choose. But the truth is this: That record doesn’t mean squat.

Barring a Shyamalan-esque plot twist, the 6-foot-4 Fultz will be wearing a 76ers hat Thursday night in New York. He will join Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid on a team that, who knows, could be Cleveland’s successor as the East’s chief power.

Obviously, you never know how draft picks are going to turn out. Even with seemingly transcendent talents, it’s always a guess. But the package Fultz offers should have Sixers fans salivating and opponents shivering. What’s not to like?

For one, you can play him at point guard or off the ball. At Washington, Fultz was second in the Pac-12 in assists (5.9) while playing for a team that couldn’t score. Give him the teammates Lonzo Ball had at UCLA, and he probably would have led the conference. He has eyes in the back of that flat-topped head.

What was more impressive, however was his scoring efficiency. His 23.2 points per game were 4.6 more than anyone else in the Pac-12, and he did it while shooting .476 from the field and .413 from three-point distance.

There’s an advance statistic called Player Efficiency rating, and at 28.3, Fultz’s was the best in the conference by far. And though that would be impressive for anyone, it’s particularly eye-popping when an opponent’s entire game plan is centered around stopping one player.

Part of the reason Fultz can rack up points is due to his ability to create space off the dribble. But what people don’t always realize is that, because of his 6-foot-10 wingspan, trying to block his shot is almost like blocking Kevin Durant’s.

Before Michael Porter Jr. de-committed from UW, there was a lot of speculation that his height and shooting ability would make him the greatest scorer in school history. But I don’t know, I think Fultz’s length makes him every bit as dangerous.

Granted, he’s a long way from perfect.

Despite being fifth in the Pac-12 in steals and 11th in blocks, Fultz was mediocre defensively. Steals can be misleading as they often depict a player’s willingness to gamble more so than his ability to play shutdown D. But given his work ethic, that’s likely an area that will be shored up in the NBA.

Speaking of work ethic, sometimes folks question how much Fultz really cares. They see that forever stoic look on his face and wonder how competitive he can really be.

Color commentator Don MacLean implied as much when the Huskies hosted Arizona last season. But there really isn’t any truth to that.

A recent Washington Post profile detailed the almost maniacal approach Fultz takes to practice. It noted how he was motivated more by revenge than he was success.

He still fumes over being cut from the varsity team as a sophomore at DeMatha Catholic in Maryland. And he scrolls through Twitter to see any smack trollers might be posting.

Personally, I think that stoicism is a plus. For him to never lose his composure amid 22 losses is a testament to his patience.

If you’re a baseball scout, you don’t want the pitcher who slams his hat to the ground and unravels after giving up a bomb. You want the guy who takes a deep breath and fans the next three batters.

Tuesday night, former Husky and current Spur Dejounte Murray took to Twitter to defend Fultz. He noted how he and Marquese Chriss — who hosted Markelle during his recruiting visit — shocked Husky nation by turning pro after their freshman seasons. He added that even though Fultz initially thought he would be playing with those two when he committed, he didn’t bolt when they left.

“He turned into a man and stayed with what he had and brought his A game every day,” said Murray.

I think that’s what Philly will get with Fultz, too. He won’t be seen as a nine-game winner for long. He’ll just be seen as a winner.