It took Kelsey Plum less than a minute to score her first points as a professional after setting an NCAA women's all-time scoring record as a Washington Husky.

OK, so these won’t count toward the WNBA all-time scoring title. They came in the San Antonio Stars’ first preseason game against the Dallas Wings, but Kelsey Plum is on the board. Professionally.

After scoring 3,527 points as a Washington Husky to set an all-time NCAA women’s scoring record, Plum stepped foot on her first WNBA court as a pro on Saturday. It took her less than a minute to drain a step-back 3-pointer.

The Stars selected Plum first overall in last month’s WNBA draft. It capped an unprecedented run for the record-breaking Husky star.

“I’m enthusiastic about their vision,” Plum told the Associated Press after signing her contract. “I had a chance to sit down with Coach [Vickie Johnson] and hear what her vision is for the team and me personally. I love that the Spurs’ family is so supportive of the Stars, and I’m excited to be in a city where they love basketball.”