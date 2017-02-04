Markelle Fultz vs. Lonzo Ball is must-see viewing in college basketball, which explains why the Huskies will attract their first home sellout in five years.

Markelle Fultz pushes back on the idea that the matchup Saturday between the Washington men’s basketball team and No. 11 UCLA is all about his individual battle with Lonzo Ball.

“It’s not me versus him,” Fultz said. “It never is. That’s not how basketball works.

“I get that everybody else may be focusing on it, but that’s the furthest thing from my mind.”

Fultz is more concerned about snapping the Huskies’ four-game losing streak and somehow slowing down the high-scoring Bruins for an upset that would — if momentarily — change the topic from coach Lorenzo Romar’s much-debated job status.

“I don’t ever worry about myself,” Fultz said. “I’m more worried about doing what I can do for the team to win.”

For the rest of us, Fultz vs. Ball is must-see viewing in college basketball, which explains why the Huskies will attract their first home sellout in five years for the 7:30 p.m. game.

The last time the Huskies packed 10,000 spectators inside Alaska Airlines Arena, Tony Wroten Jr. — another one-and-done UW freshman — led them to a 79-70 victory over Arizona.

To be fair, Fultz hasn’t declared for the NBA draft and routinely adroitly sidesteps questions about whether he’ll return next season, whereas Ball has reportedly made it clear this will be his last season at UCLA.

Still, the point is Fultz might not deliver on his promise to break UW’s NCAA tournament drought that will likely extend to six years. However, he did snap the Huskies’ 88-game streak of non-sellouts at home while being the headliner for one of the most enticing games in an otherwise dreary season.

About two dozen NBA scouts will be on hand to analyze two of the Pac-12’s best players who are battling for a handful of national awards, including player of the year and freshman of the year.

“I can’t remember a more highly anticipated matchup at one position based on the hype that both of these guys had coming into the season,” said Don MacLean, the former Bruins great who is calling the game for the Pac-12 Networks. “And then the way that Markelle has dominated a lot of games and the way that Lonzo Ball has brought UCLA back from 15-17 to national prominence.

“These two kids have been the class of this conference, and you just don’t get many games like this.”

Other than a ceremonial meeting at the McDonald’s All-American game last year, this will be the first pairing between two of the nation’s top point guards who hail from opposite ends of the country.

Fultz, the Upper Marlboro, Md., product, and Ball, out of Chino Hills, Calif., have been Nos. 1-2 in recruiting rankings and NBA draft projections for two years and now they’ll finally compete in a game that matters.

“He’s a good player,” Fultz said. “I respect him, but at the end of the day my team is trying to beat his team. Whatever I have to do to make that happen that’s what I’m going to do.

“If it comes down to him having more points or assists and we still win the game, I’m going to be happy. If I beat him and my team loses, it doesn’t mean anything because my team always comes before my individual goals.”

Fultz, who averages 23.1 points, 6.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds, carries a Russell Westbrook-like load into every game for Washington (9-13, 2-8 Pac-12).

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound point guard has been responsible for 48.1 percent of UW’s scoring and has flirted with a triple-double — which would be a first for the Huskies — in eight games.

Meanwhile, Ball, who averages 14.8 points, 8.0 assists and 5.8 rebounds, has been able to thrive while orchestrating a UCLA team loaded with scoring options.

The Bruins (20-3, 7-3) boast the nation’s second-highest-scoring offense that averages 92.3 points and includes six players averaging at least 10 points.

Ball, 6-6 and 190 pounds, has drawn universal praise for his diverse skill set, uncanny passing ability and leadership qualities.

“The last time I saw something like this was Magic Johnson with the Lakers,” Romar said. “They had players. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was on the team. They had some other players.

“They get Magic Johnson and within a year, it’s Showtime. And guys are passing the ball and chest-bumping, and that’s what Lonzo Ball has brought to that team, to me. In one year, it’s just changed.”

Romar had to think long and hard before remembering a Husky game that provided as much individual intrigue as this one.

He likened the impending dual between Fultz and Ball to the legendary battles between UW great Brandon Roy and Gonzaga star Adam Morrison.

Washington’s Isaiah Thomas and Arizona State’s James Harden also highlighted a trio of games in 2008-09.

“Interesting how that’s going on now in the NBA,” Romar said, referencing Thomas and Harden, who are in the midst of an MVP race for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets, respectively. “When Isaiah was young and James Harden was here — they were both young, actually — but those were two big-time players.”

Perhaps UW fans will look back on the game Saturday much like the 2005 classic against Gonzaga when Roy (10 points) lost his battle with Morrison, who finished with 43.

However, the Huskies prevailed 99-95.

It might seem counterintuitive, but the defensive struggles that have plagued Washington and UCLA could lessen the impact of Fultz and Ball.

“I hate to say this, I’m not sure how much mano y mano we’re going to see from those two,” MacLean said. “UCLA plays a lot of zone.”

Washington, which ranks 11th in the Pac-12 while allowing 79.6 points a game, has relied heavily on its 2-3 zone recently. UCLA surrenders 77 points to opponents and ranks 10th in the conference.

“What’s going to be interesting to me is which coach is going to be willing to put their player out on an island?” MacLean said. “I hope they play 40 minutes of one-on-one and they’re on each other the entire game.

“I just don’t think we’re going to see it. And that’s a shame.”