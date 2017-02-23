While the senior is nearing the all-time NCAA scoring record, her only individual goal was to shoot 50 percent from the field, 40 percent on three-pointers and 90 percent on free throws.

Of all the records Kelsey Plum has broken and will likely break during her historic chase for the NCAA Division I women’s basketball all-time scoring record, the Washington Huskies star began the season with one goal in mind – entering the “180 Club.”

The exclusive group is also referred to as the “50-40-90 Club” and membership is reserved for the game’s greatest shooters who average at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 90 percent from the free-throw line.

“That was my only individual goal this year — to shoot 50, 40 and 90,” Plum said. “I didn’t care about the (all-time scoring) record. I didn’t care about averaging 30. I didn’t care about any of that. I cared about averaging 50, 40 and 90.”

Since the inception of the three-point line in college basketball (1986-87 for the men and 1987-88 for the women), no NCAA Division I scoring leader has ever shot 50, 40 and 90.

Plum, who leads the nation with a 30.9 scoring average, has put herself in prime position to become the first if she improves her foul shooting just a tad.

She is at 53.0, 44.1 and 89.6 for No. 11 Washington (25-4, 13-3 in Pac-12) heading into Thursday’s 8 p.m. game against Colorado (15-12, 5-11) at Alaska Airlines Arena.

If the 5-foot-8 senior point guard converts eight consecutive free throws, then she’ll reach 90 percent at the line. She’d have to maintain the high marks through her final postseason game to capture the mark that truly mattered to her.

“I’m happy and proud that I’ve put myself in position to do it because it says that the work that was put in during the offseason is paying off,” Plum said. “It doesn’t always work out the way you planned. Hopefully, I can get this done.”

At the behest of UW coach Mike Neighbors, Plum – for the most part – stopped coming up with preseason goals a couple of years ago.

“Once you accomplish whatever it is you put down as a goal, then what else do you have to play for?” Neighbors said. “On the one hand, goals are great because they keep you focused. … But just know, you’re also setting limits on yourself.”

Still, Plum needed a little extra motivation following a sensational junior year when she averaged 25.9 points and led the Huskies to their first NCAA tournament Final Four.

While everyone else made a fuss about her pursuing the NCAA scoring record – she’s 78 points away from catching former Southwest Missouri State star Jackie Stiles — Plum never made it a priority.

Instead, she set out on proving wrong the critics, who slammed her for being a gunner.

Certainly, Plum takes a lot of shots – an average of 19.8 field-goal attempts per game – but she also makes a lot of shots (10.5 per game). She’s fourth in the Pac-12 in field-goal percentage, fifth in three-pointers and first in free throws.

“It has always been said that I was a scorer, but never an efficient one,” Plum said. “I just felt like ‘you know what, I can do this.’ I shoot the ball well enough. I’m a good enough player. This is so doable for me. I just felt like this is what I’m going for.”

Plum laughs at the thought that a few missed free throws are keeping her away from her goal.

“Well golly, you’d think that you’d make those,” she said laughing. “They’re free.”

Only seven NBA players have ever shot 50, 40 and 90.

Steve Nash did it four times, Larry Bird twice along with Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

The feat has been accomplished once in Pac-12 women’s basketball when former California guard Kristine Iwanaga shot 50 percent from the field, 52.4 behind the arc and 93.4 at the line in 2004-05.

A dozen years later, Plum looks to become the second Pac-12 women’s player to join the “180 Club” – and the first while leading the country in scoring.

“Without trying to be too complicated with it, you’ve got to make shots,” said Plum, who has improved her shooting from the field by 13 percentage points and increased her three-point accuracy by more than 11 from last season.

“You’ve got to take what the defense gives you,” she said. “When you get your moment, you’ve got to take it. I think this year for the most part I’ve done a pretty good job of that. This year I’ve done a pretty good job of making the shots I should make.”

Well, except for those few errant free throws.

“Geesh, don’t remind me,” Plum said smiling. “Aargh.”