The senior needs 23 points to become the conference’s all-time scoring leader. She could become the NCAA’s scoring leader before she’s done.

Kelsey Plum’s path to the Pac-12 all-time scoring record started three years ago at Saint Mary’s.

It was the first game for her and Washington women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors, who convinced the Poway, Calif., native that she and the Huskies could mutually benefit from a collaboration in which she became the centerpiece of the program.

That game and Plum’s rapid ascent to the top of the conference’s career scoring list began with a play called “Twirl Side,” which was designed to get her an open three-pointer in the corner.

To no one’s surprise, Plum made her first basket. And she made the next one and the one after that to launch a history-making scoring spree that might never be surpassed.

She finished with 23 points in the 91-81 defeat, which is exactly how many points she needs Sunday to move past former Stanford star Chiney Ogwumike (2,737 points) and become the Pac-12’s all-time scoring leader.

“If you would have told me after that first game that I would be the all-time leading scorer, I would have said you’re crazy,” said Plum, who has scored 2,715 points at UW. “I just didn’t think any of this was possible.

“Not that I didn’t have confidence in myself, but more like this just wasn’t in my plans. I just didn’t think about breaking records like this. It wasn’t my focus.”

And yet, Neighbors said it’s Plum’s “laser focus” that is the reason she’s on pace to score more points than any Pac-12 player — female or male.

She also has a chance of breaking the NCAA’s all-time women’s scoring mark that’s held by former Southwest Missouri State star Jackie Stiles (3,393).

“She’s a process kid,” Neighbors said. “You never see her slip into what most of us humans do and start to look at results. I try not to and I still do it. I try to catch myself, but regardless of generations very few people can stay focused on the process for an extended amount of time. And she has.

“With all the possible distractions that could have been there, nothing has ever gotten her off track.”

Plum credits her parents, siblings and “UW family” for keeping her grounded.

“There’s a lot bigger stuff in my life and in life in general,” said Plum, an anthropology major who is on track to graduate early next year. “There were 1,000 people at our last game. Who knows how many people will be there Sunday. I’m not saying this is little, but to me it’s little in the grand scheme of things.

“I was raised that way. It’s just not that big of deal. I think you should play basketball because you love it. I want to be great because I want to be great. Not because there’s a record to break. I think a lot of kids play for recognition and trying to do things. I literally play basketball because I love to play. Win some, lose some — at the end of the day, I’m doing what I love to do.”

The Pac-12 Networks will broadcast Sunday’s 2 p.m. game between No. 11 Washington (9-1) and Boise State (8-0) at Alaska Airlines Arena with hopes of capturing the historic moment.

Plum, who leads the nation with a 29.7 scoring average and whose season low is 22, knows everyone expects her to break the Pac-12 record Sunday.

But then, she’s dealt with pressure since arriving at UW.

“There’s a lot of people that go do special things at places statistically, but they don’t raise the level of the team play,” said Neighbors, who has led UW to two NCAA tournament appearances and the school’s first Final Four trip last season. “We have gone in those years from not being a postseason team to walking around town and people going y’all are only ranked 11th.

“She’s put the numbers up while raising the level of our team play.”

Maybe someday Plum will reflect on her record-breaking career, but she has her sights set on winning a Pac-12 regular-season and tournament title in addition to making another extended run in the NCAA tournament.

“At the end of the year, I might step back and look at my career at Washington and do one of these,” she said while patting herself on the back. “But right now to get caught up in any of it takes your focus off of things that are so much bigger than this record.”