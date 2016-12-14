Schwan joined by second-team picks Crissy Jones and Bailey Tanner.

Three Huskies earned their first career All-America volleyball honors Wednesday, representing the changing of the guard that Washington went through in 2016 en route to a second straight Pac-12 championship and second straight NCAA Elite Eight appearance.

Junior Courtney Schwan was named a first-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, while juniors Crissy Jones and Bailey Tanner were both named to the second team.

Kyra Holt, a senior outside hitter at Washington State, was honorable mention.

Schwan’s inclusion on the first team makes four years in a row for a Husky on the first team, following Krista Vansant in 2013 and 2014, and Lianna Sybeldon in 2015.

Schwan was the Pac-12 Player of the Year this season, leading the Huskies in kills (438) and points (485.0), while hitting .302 and adding 2.73 digs per set. Schwan led the Huskies in kills in 21 matches. She was the fourth Husky ever named Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Jones picks up her first All-America honor after ranking right behind Schwan in total points with (465.5). She had 362 kills while hitting a career-best .284 and led the team with 39 aces in her first season in UW’s serving rotation. Jones also earned a reputation as one of the nation’s best right-side blockers, averaging 1.03 blocks per set, and also digging 2.34 balls per set.

Tanner is the first Husky setter to earn All-America honors since Jenna Hagglund made the third team in 2008 and 2009. She took on a larger role this season, serving as a six-rotation setter after splitting setting duties over her first two seasons. She helped keep the Huskies among the Pac-12’s most efficient offenses, as UW hit .267 on the season with Tanner distributing the ball to Schwan, Jones and Tia Scambray, who all averaged over 3.00 kills per set. Tanner finished with 1,288 assists, the 10th-most in school history and second-most in the 25-point era. She also averaged career bests in digs (1.99) and blocks (0.62) and was third on the team with 25 aces.

Note

• Mariners infielder/outfielder Richie Shaffer has been claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Phillies. Shaffer, 25, was designated for assignment on Dec. 7 after being acquired from Tampa Bay in a five-player trade on Nov. 18. He appeared in 20 games over three stints with Tampa Bay in 2016, hitting .250 with five runs scored and six doubles.