Schwan among four Huskies honored. Washington State’s Jen Greeny chosen as Coach of the Year as three Cougars get honors.

Washington junior outside hitter Courtney Schwan earned the biggest honor of her career as she was voted Pac-12 volleyball Player of the Year.

Schwan, a local product from Auburn and Bellarmine Prep, becomes the fourth Husky to win the honor. She was one of four Huskies to earn All-Pac-12 honors.

The All-Pac-12 team, voted on by the conference’s 12 coaches, features 18 players plus honorable mentions, as well as a seven member All-Freshman team.

For UW, Schwan, junior opposite Crissy Jones, and junior setter Bailey Tanner were voted to the All-Pac-12 team, and freshman middle blocker Kara Bajema was honorable mention. Bajema also was named to the All-Freshman team.

Washington State’s Jen Greeny was voted Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

Schwan follows former Husky Krista Vansant, who won the honor in 2013 and 2014. Leading Washington to a second straight Pac-12 crown, Schwan ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in kills (3.76) and seventh in points per set (4.13).

Greeny has led the Cougars to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2009 and the 11th time overall.

Cougar Kyra Holt was named to the team and Taylor Mims and Casey Schoenlein were honorable-mention selections.

Notes

• UW senior Chantel Osahor was named the Pac-12 women’s basketball player of the week for the first time in her career. She leads the nation in rebounds per game (14.0) while her six double-doubles also tops the NCAA.

Osahor had a stellar week, leading the Huskies to three wins over Idaho, Seattle U and Portland. The senior recorded the first triple-double in program history in a 105-53 win against Idaho on Tuesday. She finished with 11 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, with the latter two being new career-highs.

• Junior guard Nigel Williams-Goss earned West Coast Conference men’s basketball player of the week. He was named the AdvoCare Invitational MVP after leading Gonzaga to its third all-time tournament title in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. He averaged 13.3 points on 48 percent shooting from the field (14 of 29).

• Everett Silvertips goaltender Carter Hart has been named the WHL goaltender of the week.