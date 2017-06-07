Aguilar had two home runs in Washington’s first WCWS appearance since 2013 to lead the team into the semifinals.

Washington senior Ali Aguilar was named Wednesday to the all-tournament team at the Women’s College World Series.

Aguilar had two home runs in Washington’s first WCWS appearance since 2013 to lead the team into the semifinals.

She ended the season as the Huskies’ leader in home runs (14) and runs scored (62).

The infielder finished her career with 239 runs scored, making her the all-time leader at Washington.

Gymnastics

Seattle Pacific’s Lauren Glover, a national finalists on the floor exercise, was named to the Academic All-America Team for NCAA Division II student-athletes that was announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

She was honored among 15 second-team selections in the at-large category.

Track and FIELD

Joe Ellis, who went to Eastlake High School in Sammamish and is now a junior at Michigan, earned first-team All-America honors Wednesday in the hammer throw at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Ellis placed eighth at 230 feet 9 inches in the deepest hammer throw field in NCAA Championships history. Ellis had the farthest throw ever by an eight-place finisher.

He also was the Michigan athlete to finish in the top eight since 1933.