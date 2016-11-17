Rino Sasaki (Japan), Wenyan Ma (China) and Michelle Lee (Hong Kong) will all join the Huskies next year.

The reigning national-champion Washington women’s golf program will continue to get stronger as coach Mary Lou Mulflur announced the signing of three athletes to national letters of intent for the 2017-18 season.

Sasaki has spent the last two years at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., where she excelled, earning an amateur spot at the 2016 Symetra Tour’s Guardian Retirement Championship.

“Rino is the most experienced of the three and brings a level of success from a national and international standpoint,” said Mulflur.

Ma, originally from Jiangsu, China, has spent time on the Future Collegians World Tour, recording top-five finishes at two events during the 2014-15 season. Lee finished fifth in the 2016 Hong Kong Junior Close Championship.

Volleyball

• The Washington State volleyball team (19-10, 9-8 Pac-12) fell in five sets to No. 16 Utah in Salt Lake City, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-8. Kyra Holt led the Cougars with 16 kills and had seven digs and one block. McKenna Woodford added 13 kills, two blocks and two digs. Holt now has 1,705 career kills, second only to Sarah Silvernail’s 1,848 (1993-96) all-time for WSU.

• Hannah Lautenbach had 13 kills and Seattle Pacific (10-17, 6-13 GNAC) kept things close most of the way, forging in front on several occasions, but Alaska Anchorage won 3-0 Thursday, 25-21, 28-26, 25-21. Anchorage (28-2, 18-1 GNAC) clinched the conference crown with the win.