The Huskies finish eighth at the Albuquerque Regional and needed to finish in the top six to advance.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Washington women’s golf team finished eighth at the at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional with a 27-over 891 (295-292-304).

Washington needed to finish in the top six to advance and just missed by three strokes. The defending national-champion Huskies entered the tournament as the No. 10 seed and spent the majority of the three rounds in the top six.

“I’m really proud of this team and the resiliency that they have shown this year,” said coach Mary Lou Mulflur. “For them to come this far after the fall that we had just shows that there’s a lot to look forward to and be excited about for next season.”

Stanford won at 2-over 866.

Washington was led by sophomore Wenyung Keh, who saved her best round for last as she went even par to climb 16 spots on the leaderboard into a tie for 14th. She finished with an overall score of 4-over 220 (73-75-72).

Sophomore Julianne Alvarez also finished in the top 25 as she tied for 18th with a 5-over 221 (72-69-80). Despite having a tough final round, Alvarez finished with a birdie on 18 en route to her seventh top-25 showing in 12 events this year. Following her was sophomore Sarah Rhee, who finished tied for 38th with a 10-over 226 (72-76-78).

Notes

• The Washington football team reached an all-time high with its Academic Progress Rate multi-year score of 984, according to data released by the NCAA.

The NCAA uses the APR to track school’s ability to keep athletes academic eligible, and schools are graded on their four-year average scores. Programs that fall below the 930 threshold could face postseason bans.

The UW football and men’s basketball programs each scored a perfect 1,000 for the 2015-16 academic year, the most recent data available. Washington State football continued its academic progress, recording a 961.

The 961 was enough to give them a four-year average of 964, which tied last year’s score that was WSU’s highest four-year average in program history.

Gonzaga had seven teams with a perfect 1,000 score, and all GU teams combined for a 997 mark.

That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League’s Dartmouth.

• Seattle U’s Paige Bouska and Alyson Matriotti were named to the All-WAC softball first team.