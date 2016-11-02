The Huskies, who open Nov. 11 against Eastern Washington, believe they likely have more talent this year than last year. “We have the right pieces,” says coach Mike Neighbors.

Washington’s women’s basketball team is finding that life has changed in small ways after last year’s Final Four run.

Coach Mike Neighbors notes that for the previous five years, he’d go to the same gas station and dry cleaners without being recognized.

“Now it’s, ‘Hey, Coach,’ wherever I go,’’ he said. “I think our players are dealing with that, too.”

Indeed, All-American guard Kelsey Plum finds herself getting increasingly recognized around Seattle, on and off campus, and laughs that people invariably tell her, “You’re way smaller than I thought you’d be.” But when Plum is accompanied by 6-foot-2 center Chantel Osahor, most of the clamor is aimed the way of the Lexington Region MVP. It’s rock-star treatment.

“It’s interesting to see that change,’’ Plum said.

But Neighbors has endeavored to make sure the Husky program doesn’t change in major, and potentially problematic, ways. He doesn’t want to let success alter the process that has worked so well for them, having seen other programs succumb to a form of wanderlust in the wake of similar breakthroughs.

Specifically, when I asked him if their Final Four success has opened the door to pursuit of a higher caliber of recruit, he had a long and passionate answer at the ready. It’s obvious he had spent a long time pondering this essential question, and in a nutshell, decided the best answer was to keep that door closed. Not locked, necessarily, but closed.

“We have not changed how we’re going to build this thing,’’ he said. “We built it by taking kids who want to be at the University of Washington. That want to be Huskies. That want to play in the Pac-12.

“We’ve had a few people reach out to us. But I didn’t call one different type of kid from a different Pac-12 footprint, just because we went to the Final Four.”

Neighbors pointed out that his entire roster is comprised of players from the Seattle area, California, “and Chantel” (Osahor), who is from Phoenix. While he is not averse to recruiting beyond that circle, it’s going to take a person who proves to him her commitment to the university.

“I’ve looked long and hard at it,’’ he said. “It’s very tempting. Very, very tempting to all of a sudden start chasing recruiting rankings. I don’t ever care about winning a recruiting-ranking war. I don’t care where we’re ranked. All I care about is how our kids finish.”

If that stands strikingly familiar to the stance of football coach Chris Petersen, well, the two have discussed recruiting strategy in depth, and found they are kindred spirits.

“He calls them ‘OKGs.’ I’ve always called them ‘our type of kids,’ ” said Neighbors. “When I started talking to Coach Pete about this Final Four run, he kept saying, ‘I know it’s tempting, but stick to what you’re doing.’ ”

The Huskies, who completed their exhibition season on Wednesday against Concordia in preparation for their official opener Nov. 11 versus Eastern Washington, believe they likely have more talent this year than last year.

Beyond the three returning senior starters, Plum, Osahor and Katie Collier, they have several returning contributors from last year, a strong freshman class, and a potential difference-making guard in Nebraska transfer Natalie Romeo, who averaged 16 points last year for the Cornhuskers on 42 percent three-point shooting. Romeo hasn’t yet been declared eligible to play this season by the NCAA.

“There’s days (in practice) I have to take (Romeo) out just so I don’t get too excited,’’ Neighbors said. “Because when you get her out there on the court with the upperclassmen we have returning, we become very difficult to guard.”

Whether it will all meld and coalesce in the same fashion as last year is the big question. Neighbors is more than willing to be patient; he said the biggest lesson he took from last year’s playoff run was “knowing where the finish line is.” He’ll take an uneven Pac-12 season if it means the Huskies are ready for the tournament.

The official team stance is to honor but not dwell on last year’s success. Plum, in fact, says she hasn’t even taken her Final Four ring out of its box and doesn’t plan to until she graduates. She doesn’t want the Huskies to be remembered as a one-year wonder.

“I’m definitely paranoid about stuff like that,’’ she admitted.

But that doesn’t keep Neighbors from agonizing a bit over the 80-59 semifinal loss to Syracuse that kept Washington out of the championship game against Connecticut.

“I felt those kids won 26 games last year, and I lost 10,’’ he said. “I feel like that with the Final Four. I felt like they got us there, and I probably didn’t have the best plan in the world and didn’t give us the best opportunity to win.”

Neighbors understands that last year’s success brings rising expectations, inevitably accompanied by rising pressure.

“I think we wouldn’t be humans if we didn’t sense that and feel that,’’ he said.

But he’s comfortable that his women possess the talent, and more importantly, the fortitude, to withstand it, and conquer it.

“We have great kids,’’ he said. “We’ve got the right people again. Last year, we always felt we had the right pieces. We kind of figured out a way to make a puzzle out of it. I still believe we have the right pieces.”