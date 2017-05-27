Washington’s varsity eight, second varsity eight, and varsity four each won semifinal races, advancing directly to the Grand Final races.

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. – It was a beautiful Saturday morning for the Washington women’s crew team on Mercer Lake as the No. 1 Huskies advanced all three boats to Sunday’s Grand Finals at the 2017 NCAA championships.

Washington’s varsity eight, second varsity eight, and varsity four each won semifinal races, advancing directly to the Grand Final races. All three UW boats recorded the fastest times of the semifinals.

California got off to an early lead in the first 250 meters of the varsity eight semifinal, but by 500 meters the Huskies had taken the lead. Washington and Cal began to separate themselves over for the next 1,000 meters, with UW still on top and Ohio State in third. The Huskies, with Brooke Pierson in the six seat, won by six seats over Cal, with Texas overtake Ohio State at the end for third place.

Washington crossed the finish line with a time of 6 minutes, 9.857 seconds, with Cal at 6:11.795 and Texas at 6:12.137.

The UW second varsity eight won by open water for the second straight day. With captain Margaret Phillips in the seven seat, UW won with a time of 6:18.492, with Ohio State in second (6:22.488) and Brown in third (6:24.285).

Washington ended its morning with another easy win in the varsity four. The Huskies, coxed by Marley Avritt, took an early lead and won by two boat lengths of open water. Their time was 6:58.439, with Michigan in second (7:04.546) and Princeton in third (7:05.772).

The varsity eight final Sunday is at 8 a.m. PT. The Huskies will face California, Texas, Stanford, Michigan, and Yale. The second varsity eight’s Grand Final begins at 7:36 a.m. and includes Ohio State, Brown, California, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The varsity four final is set for 7:12 a.m. and will pit the Huskies against Michigan, Princeton, California, Ohio State, and Texas.