The Huskies won the Head of the American Regatta and also had three pairs in the top five.

The Washington women’s rowing program opened its fall season in strong fashion Saturday as the Huskies placed first in the women’s collegiate 8+ race at the Head of the American Regatta in Gold River, Calif. Washington also finished three entries in the top five in the women’s collegiate pairs.

The Huskies’ two other boats that raced in the women’s collegiate 8+ finished fourth and eighth, out of a total of 26 entries. Washington’s winning boat in the collegiate eights finished over six seconds ahead of defending national championship California.

Women’s basketball

• Courtney Hollander scored 21 points and Rachel Shim came off the bench to add 10 as Seattle Pacific opened the women’s basketball season with a 53-45 victory at Seattle University in an exhibition game.

Junior forward Hollander made 8 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 5 from behind the three-point line. She also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Kaylee Best led Seattle U with 12 points.

Men’s soccer

Julian White’s goal with less than 12 minutes remaining lifted Seattle Pacific to a 2-1 win at Saint Martin’s in a GNAC match.

Volleyball

• Seattle University closed its final trip of the season with a 25-27, 25-16, 22-25, 25-27 setback at Western Athletic Conference rival UMKC. Katarina Marinkovic led SU (12-12, 5-6) with 23 kills and nine digs.

Cross country

Seattle U’s Lila Rice won the Western Athletic Conference cross-country title at Jefferson Park Golf Course. Rice won by almost 19 seconds in 18:00.60.

The Redhawks women’s team finished second in the 5k with 46 points, five behind Utah Valley.

The men’s team finished third with 65 behind UMKC (46) and Utah Valley (47) in the 8k.

Swimming

• Seattle University closed its opening home weekend with the women beating Loyola Marymount, 145-59, and falling to Grand Canyon, 129-75. The Redhawk men lost a 125-79 decision to Grand Canyon.