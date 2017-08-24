Kimberly Keever scores twice as Huskies beat Illinois 2-1.

In the final match of a season-opening three-game road trip against teams from the Big Ten, Washington got two goals from Kimberly Keever to beat Illinois 2-1 on Thursday in Champaign, Ill. UW finished the trip 2-1.

Keever scored in the fourth minute off an assist from Lauren Conley. She scored her second in the 15th minute on an assist from Shannon Simon.

The Huskies will host SMU for their home opener Sunday at 12:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

More Soccer

• Seattle Reign FC defender Rachel Corsie has been called up for Scottish national-team duty for a Sept. 14 match against Hungary in Budapest.

• The Gonzaga women improved to 2-0 after shutting out Omaha 2-0 in Spokane.

Golf

• Gretchen Johnson of Portland shot a 2-under 70 to earn medalist honors at the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur qualifying at High Cedars Golf Club in Orting. Shawn Farmer of Renton shot a 6-over 78 and also advanced to the October tournament.