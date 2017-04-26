Julianne Alvarez was the Huskies’ top finisher, tying for ninth at 5-over 221.

The Washington women’s golf team placed seventh at the Pac-12 championships, finishing at 37-over 901 Wednesday at Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona.

The Huskies were led by sophomore Julianne Alvarez, who registered her second top-10 finish of the season, tying for ninth at 5-over 221.

“Today was tough for us,” UW coach Mary Lou Mulflur said. “We had a good start but just couldn’t keep our momentum going. All we can do is try to learn from this and keep getting better.”

UCLA, led by medalist Lilia Vu, won the event at 2-under 862.

The No. 6 ranked Bruins closed with a 1-under 287 for a commanding 21-stroke victory over runner-up Colorado. The 21-shot margin marked the seventh largest in the tournament’s 31-year history.

The team title is the sixth all-time for the UCLA program, its first since capturing three consecutive crowns from 2004-06.

Vu claimed individual medalist honors for a school-record fourth consecutive tournament, closing with an even-par 72 to earn a six-shot victory at 7-under 209.

Washington State placed 11th at 71-over 935.

WSU fired its best single-round score of the tournament in the final round, shooting 17 over.

Alvarez jumped two spots on the leaderboard during her final round as she carded a 1-over 73 to move her three-round total to 5-over 221 (78-70-73). After starting the tournament with a 6-over 78, Alvarez went 1 under during the final 36 holes thanks to four birdies and a steady 29 pars.

Sophomore Wenyung Keh tied for 22nd with a 12-over 223. Keh’s final round was a tale of two nines as she went 5 under to open the day but following the turn, went 12 over on the back nine to finish with a 7-over 79.

Freshman Ellen Takada moved up six spots during the final round as she posted a 2-over 74 for her best round of the tournament to finish tied for 33rd with a 15-over 231.

For WSU, freshman Marie Lund-Hansen tied for 33rd at 15-over 231. Junior Alivia Brown finished the tournament tied with Lund-Hansen for 33rd after shooting 5 over in the final round.

Tennis

• The Washington women swept Colorado 4-0 in the Pac-12 championships in Ojai, Calif. The No. 30 Huskies (17-8) will play No. 16 California in a second-round match Thursday.

No. 27 USC captured three singles matches to complete a 4-0 victory over Washington State at the Pac-12 championships.

With the loss, the Cougars conclude their season 10-16.

• The UW men (12-11) fell to Utah 4-1 at the Pac-12 championships.

“I’m very disappointed,” said coach Matt Anger. “Congratulations to Utah for pulling the match out, but when I look at our guys and our season at the end, I like our team and think we’re very capable.”

Utah clinched the doubles point to begin the match by claiming the matches on courts two and three.

Women’s basketball

• Eastern Washington announced a new five-year contract for coach Wendy Schuller. The contract runs through the 2022 season.

In 16 seasons at the helm of the women’s basketball program, Schuller has led the Eagles to a 237-245 overall record, including a 137-123 record in Big Sky play.