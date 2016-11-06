The Huskies finished in 17 minutes, 57.547 seconds, beating the Cougars by more than seven seconds. UW had a second boat in the race, and that crew took fourth in 18:20.707.

Washington’s women’s crew held off Washington State to take first in the women’s championship eight race Sunday in the Head of the Lake Regatta in Seattle.

The UW women also captured the collegiate JV eight title by more than 14 seconds.

The UW men created two “equal” boats and the Purple boat finished just seven-tenths of a second behind Stanford in the championship eights. The UW White boat took the collegiate JV race in 16:08.670, the fastest time recorded all day.

Washington’s Ben Davison was crowned the Head of the Lake champion, winning by more than 27 seconds in 20:33.088 in the men’s open singles.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

• Seattle University (14-5-1, 7-0 WAC) captured the Western Athletic Conference title with a 2-1 road victory over Missouri-Kansas City (8-10-4, 3-2-2). It was the third WAC title in four years for the Redhawks, who advance to the NCAA tournament. Karli White and Jessie Ray scored for SU.

VOLLEYBALL

• Washington (20-4, 10-4 Pac-12) rallied behind a strong defense to post a 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19 victory over visiting Oregon State (10-15, 3-11). Junior Bailey Tanner had 50 assists to help keep the Huskies in a four-way tie for first in the Pac-12. Courtney Schwan had 16 kills and 13 digs for UW.

• Oregon (17-6, 10-4 Pac-12) went into Pullman and won in five sets, 25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 15-25, 15-8 over Washington State (17-9, 7-7). WSU’s Kyra Holt posted the 47th double-double of her career with 15 kills and 10 digs, and served her 115th ace, tied for sixth on the WSU career list.

BASKETBALL

• Seniors Josh Hawkinson and Ike Iroegbu led Washington State with 15 and 14 points, respectively, as the Cougars, at home, beat Carroll College 78-70 in a men’s exhibition game.

• Junior guard Pinelopi Pavlopoulou and sophomore guard Borislava Hristova each scored 15 points to lead the Washington State women’s team to an 81-73 home exhibition victory over Alaska-Anchorage.