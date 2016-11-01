The defending national champion Huskies beat top-seeded Stanford 4 and 1 in Atlanta to earn a spot in Wednesday’s final against Duke.

The reigning national championship Washington women’s golf team fell right back into its match play flow as it defeated No. 1 seed Stanford 4 and 1 Tuesday at the East Lake Cup in Atlanta. The Huskies, who were the No. 4 seed, will take on Duke in Wednesday’s final match.

Washington is no stranger to match play as it earned the national title last season playing in the format and the Huskies clearly know how to keep it exciting as three of the five in the lineup carded eagles during the day. UW finished fourth during the individual stroke play round on Monday and had finished 35 strokes behind the Cardinal, which earned the top seed.

The Huskies earned victories from sophomores Julianne Alvarez, Sarah Rhee and Wenyung Keh, who are a combined 10-2 in match play. Freshman Ellen Takada also took her match to give the Huskies the 4-1 win while freshman Eun Won Park had UW’s lone loss.

Notes

• Goals 55 second apart in the second period helped the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds to a 4-3 victory over the Saskatoon Blades.

Alexander True scored 56 seconds into the second period for a 2-0 lead and Donovan Neuls scored 55 seconds later. Scott Eansor added a short-handed goal 9:32 into the second period for a 4-1 T-birds lead. The Blades added third-period goals by Jason Paterson and Mason McCarty.

Jarret Tyszka gave the T-birds a 1-0 lead just 2:51 into the game.

• Five Seattle Pacific women’s soccer standouts, including first-team selection Hannah Huesers, were named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference team.

One of eight unanimous selections, Huesers was only GNAC player honored as a first-teamer for the third straight season.

Senior midfielder Kelly Gould was honored as a second-team selection. The honorable mention All-GNAC list included SPU’s Maddie Krauss, Brooke Lancaster and Kaytlin Willis.