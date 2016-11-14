The Huskies have scored at least 100 points in their two games and now get ready for No. 25 Missouri. Kelsey Plum led the Huskies with 26 points.

After clobbering a couple of tuneups in the opening rounds of the WNIT — including Monday’s 101-68 victory over Colorado State — the Huskies should find out this week if they’re as good as advertised.

The competition takes a dramatic leap Thursday when the 17th-ranked Washington women’s basketball team plays No. 25 Missouri in a much anticipated semifinal against the SEC foe.

Also looming on the horizon is a possible matchup against No. 1 Notre Dame on Sunday in the WNIT title game. The Fighting Irish (2-0) play Wisconsin Green Bay (2-0) in the other semifinal.

“Of course we know what’s out there if we take care of business,” coach Mike Neighbors said. “It’s no secret and you can’t hide something like that from these kids.

“That’s a very attractive game. You want to challenge your team like that early in the season to find out who you are. … But we got to take care of first things first.”

Similar to last week’s 100-52 win over Eastern Washington in the season opener, Washington made quick work out of Colorado State.

The Huskies used an 11-0 spurt to erase a 6-0 deficit and go ahead by five midway through the first quarter. A 12-3 run pushed UW ahead 40-19 late in the second quarter and the Huskies never looked back.

They led 49-30 at halftime and extended their advantage to 28 points (75-47) in the third quarter and held a 32-point lead (86-54) in the fourth.

UW leaned heavily on its trio of senior stars Kelsey Plum, Chantel Osahor and Katie Collier.

Plum thrilled the crowd with a couple of step-back three-pointers en route to a game-high 26 points, eight assists and four rebounds. The scoring dynamo is 16 points shy of moving into third place on the Pac-12 all-time scoring list.

Meanwhile, the Huskies dominated inside, thanks to Osahor (19 points and 11 rebounds) and Collier (15 points and eight rebounds).

The Huskies also displayed superb outside marksmanship while draining a school-record-tying 16 three-pointers on 30 attempts.

Note

• Sophomore center Deja Strother missed her first game and freshman guard Aarion McDonald sat out again. Both players have unspecified injuries.