The eighth-ranked Washington volleyball team got a good fight from the Santa Clara Broncos on Friday night at Alaska Airlines Arena, but Washington (3-1) held firm to come away with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-23 sweep.

Seniors Courtney Schwan and Carly DeHoog each put down 10 kills while sophomore Shayne McPherson helped the defense with a season-high 12 digs.

DeHoog hit .500 on the night, with her 10 kills on 16 swings with just two errors, continuing a string of impressive early season play for the fifth-year senior.

Senior Bailey Tanner spread the ball around as five Huskies had at least six kills. Tanner had 35 assists, with Marion Hazelwood putting down nine kills on a .353 attack percentage, and Destiny Julye adding eight on a .261 mark followed by six kills for freshman Lauren Sanders, who hit .385. Schwan served up three aces to go with her 10 kills.

The Huskies will be back in action Saturday at noon to take on crosstown rival Seattle University, and then finish the weekend with a 7 p.m. match against an undefeated Cal Poly squad.

UW men’s soccer team falls

The No. 10 Washington men’s soccer team fell to No. 24 Akron 2-0 in Ohio during the first road match of the season.

The Zips (1-2) scored a goal in each half to hand the Huskies (2-1) their first loss of the season.

Akron held an 8-1 shot advantage in the first half, but the Huskies matched the intensity in the second as both teams got off seven shots.

Washington mounted several attacks in the second half but the Zips’ defense always seemed to counter.

In the match, Akron held a 15-8 advantage in shots, while the Huskies held a 6-4 edge in corner kicks.

Next up, Washington travels to Spokane to play Gonzaga on Thursday.

Volleyball

Washington State (4-1) took 70 minutes to earn a 25-16, 25-20, 25-17 win over Quinnipiac (0-7) in the fifth contest of the Cougar Challenge in Pullman. Jocelyn Urias had a career-high nine kills, hitting .667 and a career-high eight blocks to lead the Cougars. Taylor Mims also had nine kills and added three blocks. McKenna Woodford had six kills and four blocks with a .500 hitting percentage. Casey Schoenlein had six kills (.455) and three blocks.

• After dropping the first two games of the season opener to UC Colorado Springs, Seattle Pacific forced a deciding fifth game, then wiped out an early four-point deficit to beat the Mountain Lions 18-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-21, 17-15 at the Hawaii Challenge in Honolulu. Hannah Lautenbach led the way with 15 kills.

• Host Seattle University lost 25-19, 25-10, 25-15 to Cal Poly (4-0) at the Connolly Complex. Katarina Marinkovic had eight kills to lead Seattle U (1-3). Rachel Stark added six kills while Shae Harris had 19 assists, seven digs, three kills and two block assists.

The Redhawks return to action Saturday at noon, facing No. 8 Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena. They return to the Connolly Complex for a 6 p.m. first serve against Santa Clara to close out the weekend

Men’s basketball

Brandon Clarke, a transfer from San Jose State, signed a financial-aid agreement at Gonzaga and will join the team. He must sit out the coming season and then have two years of eligibility. Clarke averaged 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds last season for the Spartans.