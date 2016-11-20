The No. 8 Huskies beat No. 16 Utah 3-1 to set up key match with UCLA.

The Washington volleyball team won a big Pac-12 match Sunday and has a bigger one coming up.

The No. 8 Huskies (24-4, 14-4 Pac-12) beat No. 16 Utah in Salt Lake City 25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-18 as Tia Scrambray and Courtney Schwan had 19 kills each.

UW’s fifth straight win sets up a home match Wednesday against No. 9 UCLA. The winner clinches at least a share of the Pac-12 title.

Bailey Tanner added 44 assists for the Huskies.

Other volleyball

• Washington State beat Colorado for the first time (the Cougars were 0-5 previously), winning the Pac-12 match 25-23, 25-20, 25-14. The win gave WSU its 20th win (10-8 in conference), its highest total since 2002.

Kyra Holt led the Cougars, who are tied for sixth in the Pac-12, with nine kills and five digs.

Football

• Eastern Washington (10-1) learned its Football Championship Subdivision playoff path. The Eagles earned the No. 2 seed, which gives them a first-round bye.

The Eagles will host the winner of Saturday’s Illinois State vs. Central Arkansas game on Dec. 3.