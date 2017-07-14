The reigning Pac-12 player of the year led Team USA to a gold medal.

University of Washington volleyball player Courtney Schwan was named the MVP of the European Global Challenge in Croatia as she led the U.S. Collegiate Team to the gold medal.

Schwan, the reigning Pac-12 player of the year, led the U.S. team in kills over the final three matches. The team is made up of players with at least one year of college eligibility remaining who were selected during a tryout in March.

Team USA beat an all-star team from the Mountain West Conference 3-0 in the final match Friday. Schwan had 14 kills and four aces.

Rowing

• Washington is sending 21 men’s and women’s rowers to the World Rowing Under-23 Championships next week in Bulgaria. Husky rowers will compete for six countries in eight events.

Basketball

• Former Nathan Hale forward Jontay Porter is planning to reclassify and play for Missouri this season, CBSSports.com reported. Porter was a junior last year and teamed with brother Michael Porter Jr. to win state and national championships for the Raiders.

Soccer

• Seattle Reign midfielder Rumi Utsugi was called up for Japanese national-team duty to play in the Tournament of Nations. She will play against Brazil on July 27 at CenturyLink Field. The Reign play the Boston Breakers at Seattle Memorial Saturday at 7 p.m.

Golf

• UW golfers Julianne Alvarez and Karen Miyamoto qualified for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship by tying for second (2-under-par 70) at a qualifying event at Gold Mountain Golf Course in Bremerton Thursday. The tournament is Aug. 7-13 in San Diego.

Hockey

• The Everett Silvertips re-signed goaltending coach Shane Clifford to a contract extension. It will be his 11th year with the team.