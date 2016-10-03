Washington’s Frank Garber moved up into a tie for eighth after a 1-under 69.

Washington remained 10th at 15-over 575 after two rounds of the Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational on Monday at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

UW’s Frank Garber shot a 1-under 69 and has a two-day total of 1-under 139, tied for eighth.

Wyndham Clark of Oregon and Maverick McNealy of Stanford share the lead at 6-under 134.

UW’s Henry Lee is at 4-over 144, tied for 32nd.

Vanderbilt moved into the lead at 9-under 551, one stroke ahead of Florida.

UW men begin basketball practice

The Washington men’s basketball team began practice Monday and in a break from tradition, it did not begin fall practice with a three-day trip to Olympia.

Instead, they’ll train on campus for the next month. UW will host Saint Mary’s on Oct. 29 for a closed scrimmage ahead of a Nov. 3 exhibition against Western Washington. Washington starts the season at 4 p.m. Nov. 13 against Yale.

The Huskies lost their top three scorers (Andrew Andrews, Dejounte Murray and Marquese Chriss) from a team that finished 19-15 and missed the NCAA tournament for the fifth straight year.

The Huskies return two starters (Malik Dime and Matisse Thybulle). The top two returning scorers are forward Noah Dickerson and guard David Crisp.

Washington brings in a touted three-man freshman class that includes guards Markelle Fultz, who is tabbed as an early pick in next year’s NBA draft, Carlos Johnson and Bitumba Baruti.

Football

• With a 12-catch, 274-yard performance against UC Davis on Saturday, Eastern Washington senior Cooper Kupp broke the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision record for career receiving yards. His record-breaking performance earned him Big Sky Conference player of the week for the fourth time in his career. Eastern true freshman Antoine Custer Jr. was selected Big Sky special teams player of the week.

Volleyball

• Seattle U sophomore middle blocker Maja Stojanovic has been named WAC player of the week

• Washington State’s Taylor Mims is the Pac-12 volleyball offensive player of the week.

Women’s soccer

• Seattle U’s Isabelle Butterfield and Stephanie Spiekerman have been named WAC offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively.

Men’s soccer

Seattle Pacific’s Jeffrey Collings was named the GNAC defensive player of the week.