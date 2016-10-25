Cougars shoot 37-over 913 and UW finishes at 48-over 924.

The Washington State women’s golf team finished ninth and Washington was 10th at the Pac-12 Preview on Tuesday at Nanea Golf Club in Kailua Kona, Hawaii.

WSU (37-over 913) and UW (48-over 924) finished behind seven ranked Pac-12 opponents, with No. 15 Arizona State winning the tournament at 2-over 878, three strokes ahead of Arizona.

The Cougars were led by junior Alivia Brown, who tied for 15th. Brown shot 3-over par in the third round and had a final score of 4-over 223.

Washington’s Julianne Alvarez and Sarah Rhee tied for 36th (+12, 231) and Wenyung Keh was 40th (+13, 232).

“We’re obviously disappointed overall, but we just need to get back, get out on the course and regroup,” UW coach Mary Lou Mulflur said. “We’re going to work hard before next week to hopefully close out the fall on a more positive note.”

The Huskies head to Atlanta for the prestigious Eastlake Cup, Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

SPU men begin Leep era with exhibition game

The Grant Leep era starts Saturday for the Seattle Pacific men’s basketball team with the first of two exhibition games.

The seven-year Falcons assistant takes control with a game at Brigham Young. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. Pacific at the 20,900-seat Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.

Division II SPU has posted four all-time exhibition wins against Division I foes, but has lost its last five such games.

The regular season begins at home with games on consecutive days in the Sodexo Tip-Off Classic, Nov. 11-12, at Brougham Pavilion.

Note

• The Washington State men’s golf team is in 12th place (+36, 604) after the second round at the Saint Mary’s Invitational at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif.

WSU shot 13 over in the second round and is 25 strokes back of leader No. 23 San Diego State (+11, 579). Cougars AJ Armstrong and Zach Anderson are both tied for 21st at 7-over 149.

Gonzaga is 10th at 31-over 599, led by Ryan Gaske in a tie for 16th at 5-over 147.