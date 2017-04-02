Casey Stangel and Ali Aguilar each hit two home runs as the No. 8 Washington softball team pounded No. 13 UCLA 12-7 on Sunday at Husky Softball Stadium.

Casey Stangel and Ali Aguilar each hit two home runs as the No. 8 Washington softball team pounded No. 13 UCLA 12-7 on Sunday at Husky Softball Stadium.

Stangel drove in five runs for the Huskies (27-8, 4-5 Pac-12) and Aguilar drove in three. UW broke out of a 3-3 tie with the Bruins (26-9, 2-4) by scoring five runs in the fifth inning.

Taran Alvelo (16-4) got the win for UW.

Baseball

Baylor (19-9) hit three home runs as part of a 14-hit barrage at Husky Ballpark to beat Washington 6-3 and salvage the final game of a three-game series. MJ Hubbs homered for Washington (16-10) and Joey Morgan hit a two-run single. Jack Meggs had two hits.

• New Mexico State (17-12, 3-0) completed a three-game Western Athletic Conference sweep of Seattle University with a 6-4 victory at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue. Dalton Hurd hit a two-run homer in the third inning for the Redhawks (8-18, 1-5). Hurd finished with two hits and three runs batted in.

• Host California (12-13, 4-5 Pac-12) had 13 hits and beat Washington State 9-5. The Cougars (14-11, 1-5) received a two-run homer from Justin Harrer, who finished with two hits and three RBI.

Pro soccer

Sounders FC 2 (1-1-0, 3 points) earned its first win of the season, 2-1 over the Portland Timbers 2 (0-3-0, 0 points) at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila. Forward Seyi Adekoya (64th minute) and midfielder Zach Mathers (66th minute) scored goals for the Rave Green, while goalkeeper Tyler Miller made a key penalty-kick save in the 77th minute to preserve the victory.

Women’s tennis

After dropping the doubles point, Washington came back in singles to defeat USC 4-3 at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. Stacey Fung, Miki Kobayashi, Kenadi Hance and Katarina Kopcalic all won matches for the Huskies (14-5, 3-2 Pac-12).

• No. 20 UCLA (10-5, 4-1 Pac-12) beat Washington State 6-1 in Pullman. Guzal Yusupova earned the only victory for the Cougars (9-10, 0-5).

Women’s rowing

No. 4 Washington won three of four races at the Pac-12 Challenge in Redwood Shores, Calif. The Huskies defeated No. 7 Virginia in varsity eight, second varsity eight and varsity four. No. 1 California beat UW in second varsity four.

Washington began the day with an 11-second victory over Virginia in the varsity eight. Last season, Virginia was third at the NCAA Championships and fifth in the varsity eight grand final.

The Huskies have won 17 of 18 races this season after winning all races against USC in the Las Vegas Invitational and collecting 14 more this weekend at Redwood Shores and Saturday’s Husky Open.

• The No. 15 Washington State varsity eight finished fourth at the San Diego Crew Classic. WSU’s second varsity eight and the open eight each grabbed third-place finishes.

• Western Washington backed up its recent No. 1 national ranking with dominating victories in the Division II varsity eight and varsity four races at the San Diego Crew Classic.

• Seattle Pacific’s varsity eight finished third in the petite final in San Diego.

Women’s golf

Washington shot a 7-over 295 and was in first place after the first round of Hawkeye El Tigre Invitational at the El Tigre Golf and Country Club in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Julianne Alvarez and Karen Miyamoto each carded a 1-over 73 to finish tied for fourth, just three strokes off the lead.