In blustery conditions, the Washington women’s golf team shot a 20-over 308 for seventh place after the first round of the Pac-12 championships on Monday at the Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Sophomore Wenyung Keh led the charge for UW with a 2-over 74, tied for sixth.

No. 3 UCLA leads the 11-team field with a 2-under 290 while No. 21 Colorado and No. 2 Stanford are tied for second (8-over 296). Washington State is tied for eighth with California at 28-over 316.

“It was really tough out there today due to the conditions,” UW coach Mary Lou Mulflur said. “Playing a round in consistently strong winds is both mentally and physically exhausting, and that’s why you saw the scores you did across the board.”

Keh led the Huskies in the first round as she sits tied for sixth, thanks to two birdies over her final eight holes. Keh is three strokes off the lead held by UCLA’s Lilia Vu and Bethany Wu at 1-under 71.

UW freshman Ellen Takada tied for 14th at 3-over 75. Sophomore Julianne Alvarez is tied for 27th at 6-over 78.

Marie Lund-Hansen leads the Cougars at 4-over 76 and is tied for 21st. Alivia Brown and Bree Wanderscheid shot 7-over 79 and are tied for 34th.

“Wenyung and Ellen both played really well today,” Mulflur said. “Both of those scores were essentially the equivalent of shooting under par in those conditions.”

Men’s basketball

• Gonzaga center Ryan Edwards plans on working after finishing his broadcasting degree in May and he won’t play his senior season. “It was definitely a tough decision,” Edwards said.