Junior Natalie Romeo scored a season-high 25 points, including making seven three-pointers, and the ninth-ranked Huskies had a 26-0 run in a 94-63 victory.

After the Huskies drained a pair of three-pointers to start the second period, Washington State coach June Daugherty burned an early timeout, perhaps sensing what was about to happen next.

However, the brief stoppage didn’t slow the No. 9 Washington women’s basketball team.

The Huskies continued the scoring onslaught and began the quarter scoring 23 unanswered points, which proved to be the knockout blow for a 94-63 rout in Tuesday’s Pac-12 opener.

Friday Washington @ Oregon, 3 p.m.

It was the 10th straight win for the Huskies, who improved to 13-1. The winning streak is tied for the sixth-longest in UW history.

Including Kelsey Plum’s three-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer, the Huskies put their cross-state rival away early with a dazzling and destructive 26-0 run that left the Cougars gasping.

During the spellbinding spurt, junior guard Natalie Romeo — who had a season-high 25 points — buried three of her seven three-pointers.

Plum had eight of her 21 points and Chantel Osahor, who had 18, chipped in a pair of baskets during the run. Osahor finished with 11 rebounds for her 11th double-double, which leads Division I players.

Pinelopi Pavlopoulou ended WSU’s drought with a layup at the 3:48 mark, but by then the outcome had been decided.

Washington outscored WSU 32-6 in the second quarter and took a 59-24 lead into halftime.

The opening half included a handful of Husky highlights, including a gem from Aarion McDonald.

The UW freshman guard stripped Pavlopoulou at the top of the key before sprinting to the opposite end with Maria Kostourkova giving chase. McDonald stepped around the WSU forward at the rim and finished the fast break with a reverse layup that brought the Alaska Airlines crowd of 4,635 to its feet.

However, this game belonged to Romeo, who canned 7 of 12 three-pointers — one shy of her personal best.

With Plum directing the offense and dishing out a career-high-tying nine assists, Romeo dropped long-range daggers on the Cougars from the corners.

The Huskies sank 16 of 34 from downtown and shot 50 percent from the field.

Meanwhile, Washington State fell to 5-7 and lost its fifth straight game.

Without injured forwards Borislava Hristova and Louise Brown — their two leading scorers — the Cougars struggled to keep pace offensively with the high-scoring Huskies.

Washington plays defending Pac-12 champion Oregon (10-2) on Friday in its Pac-12 road opener.