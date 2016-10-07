The Huskies (13-2, 3-2 Pac-12) were led by Courtney Schwan with 14 kills and 10 digs.

EUGENE, Ore. — A service ace by Courtney Schwan and then a kill by Crissy Jones closed out a four-point rally to finish off a 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 victory over Oregon on Friday in Pac-12 volleyball.

The Huskies (13-2, 3-2 Pac-12) were led by Schwan with 14 kills and 10 digs as they brought the Ducks’ (11-3, 4-1) 11-match win streak to an end.

Kara Bajema added 12 kills. Bailey Tanner had 30 assists and Shayne McPherson came up with 22 digs in the big road victory.

“I wish people knew how hard that is, to come in on the road against an outstanding offensive team like Oregon and get a win, let alone in three sets,” said UW coach Keegan Cook. “There’s a lot of stories behind the story. We had a tough week of practice, and some people made some improvements. People making one more play than they made last week. Shayne making one more pass. Courtney making one more serve, and that added up to a pretty outstanding performance.”

OTHER VOLLEYBALL

• Washington State stayed atop the Pac-12 standings at 5-0 with a 19-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18 victory over Oregon State in Corvallis. Senior Krya Holt led the Cougars (15-2 overall) with 15 kills and 11 digs along with an ace and three blocks against the Beavers (8-8, 1-4). McKenna Woodford had 12 kills and eight digs while Hailey Bethune added eight kills, hitting .368 and had six blocks for WSU. The Cougars hit .265 for the match and held OSU to a .130 hitting percentage. The Cougars won the kills battle 53 to 48 and the digs contest 63 to 56. “For us to hit .265 after only hitting .172 in the first set says a lot about what our hitters did tonight,” said WSU coach Jen Greeny.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

• Natasha Howe scored in the 85th minute, off an assist from Isabelle Butterfield, to lift Seattle University (6-5-1, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference) to a 1-0 victory at home against Grand Canyon (4-8, 0-1). It was Howe’s first goal of the season. Ashley Routh and Mackenzie Curry shared the shutout for the Redhawks, each spending 45 minutes in goal. SU had advantage in corner kicks, but just a 12-11 edge in shots on goal.

• Lauren Barnes of the Seattle Reign was named to the Best XI team of the National Women’s Soccer League. Barnes was named the league’s top defensive player earlier this week and this is her second appearance on the Best XI team. Barnes led the Reign defense that set league records for most consecutive shutouts with five and most minutes without conceding a goal at 531. Barnes also scored one goal and added two assists. Two other Reign players, Kim Little and Jess Fishlock, were named to the Second XI team. Little had six goals and two assists and Fishlock had one goal and four assists.

BASKETBALL

• Jacob Larsen will miss the entire upcoming season for Gonzaga after injuring a knee. The 6-foot-11, 227-pound center from Denmark was a member of Gonzaga’s highly rated 2016 class.

GOLF

• Derek Berg of Sahalee Country Club teamed with his amateur partner, John D’Amelio of Aldarra Golf Club, to win the Pacific Northwest Pro-Amateur Championship with a 16-under 128 best-ball score at Salish Cliffs in Shelton. Berg earned $1,200 from the three-stroke victory.

TENNIS

• Washington’s Mitch Stewart score a 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5 victory over Nick Crystal of USC in the singles consolation bracket of the ITA All-American Championship in Tulsa, Okla.

• In the women’s ITA All-American Championships in Pacific Palisades, Calif., Washington’s doubles team of Nour Abbes and Miki Kobayasho lost 8-4 to Pepperdine’s Luisa Stefani and Jean Runglerkriangkrai.