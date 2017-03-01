Bruins lead from start to finish in handing Huskies 11th consecutive loss. Noah Dickerson produces 23 points and 15 rebounds for UW.

LOS ANGELES — Bryce Alford scored 29 points and No. 3 UCLA routed Washington 98-66 on Wednesday night for its eighth straight win despite losing starter TJ Leaf to injury.

Lonzo Ball had 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Bruins (27-3, 14-3 Pac-12), who improved to 15-1 at home. They completed a season sweep of Washington after winning by 41 points on the road last month.

Leaf twisted his left ankle five minutes into the game and didn’t return, but that didn’t hurt the Bruins. They led by 21 points at halftime and extended the lead to 42 in the second half.

Noah Dickerson tied his career high with 23 points for the Huskies (9-20, 2-15). He also had 15 rebounds. The Huskies have lost 11 in a row and 13 of 14. Their 20 turnovers led to 34 points by the Bruins.

The Huskies were without star freshman guard Markelle Fultz (knee) for the fourth game.

Alford hit three consecutive three-pointers in the game’s final 5:15. He finished with eight, one off his career high, and the Bruins had 14.

Early in the second half, Ball put on a show. The freshman phenom took a bounce pass from Thomas Welsh and scored on a fast-break layup. He and Alford passed the ball back and forth before Alford stepped back in the left corner and hit a three-pointer. On the Bruins’ next play, Ball swiped David Crisp, picked up the ball bouncing low on the court and dunked. He later made back-to-back three-pointers.

The Bruins opened the game by hitting their first four shots, including three three-pointers, for an 11-point lead. They were ahead by seven when Leaf got hurt.

He stepped on the foot of a Huskies player as they came down from rebounding. Leaf landed on the court and stayed down until he was helped up by two staff members. He limped off with his arms draped over the staffers and went into the locker room.

He didn’t return, and a team spokesman said Leaf would be re-evaluated on Thursday.

Washington plays at USC on Saturday in its regular-season finale.