Despite losing NBA draft picks Dejounte Murray and Marquese Chriss and leading scorer Andrew Andrews, the Huskies could end up having a better season.

Good luck convincing anyone that the 2016-17 Washington men’s basketball team is more talented than last season’s squad, which included the Pac-12 scoring leader and two NBA first-round draft picks.

Lorenzo Romar is the biggest wide-eyed optimist around, but he isn’t winning that argument.

However, the Huskies coach is convinced his current collection of players can coalesce into a group that does something the previous five UW teams haven’t — reach the NCAA tournament.

“We can play better defense and be a better rebounding team for sure,” Romar said Wednesday at UW’s media day. “And probably more ball movement. More guys being involved. That’s what I anticipate happening this year.

“So maybe we don’t have a couple of guys going to the NBA next year, but collectively we can become one heckuva team.”

The Huskies lost their three leading scorers when Andrew Andrews — the Pac-12 scoring leader — graduated and freshmen Dejounte Murray and Marquese Chriss declared for the NBA draft.

The trio averaged 50.7 points and represented 60.4 percent of UW’s scoring.

Even if Markelle Fultz lives up to the incredible hype surrounding a freshman guard that’s projected to be a top-5 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, the Huskies are seemingly still lacking in firepower compared to last season’s team that led the Pac-12 with an 83.9 scoring average.

“There are a number of guys that can potentially step up,” Romar said. “Noah Dickerson is going to score points no doubt about it. This year I think we can have more guys average double figures than we had probably in the last five years.”

Dickerson is Washington’s leading returning scorer and averaged 7.5 points last season. The 6-foot-8 forward from Atlanta lost his starting job late in the season, but is likely to return to the lineup this season.

When asked where he’s made the most improvement, Dickerson said: “My outside game, my weight, and I am feeling way more athletic. I am jumping higher, shooting the ball better, handling the ball better, making better decisions. I am not just a post player now.”

The Huskies are hoping for similar gains from last season’s young team that included seven freshmen.

Chriss (selected eighth overall and traded to Phoenix) and Murray (taken by 29th overall by San Antonio) have departed, but in addition to Dickerson, Washington returns sophomore guards Matisse Thybulle, David Crisp, Dominic Green and forward Devenir Duruisseau.

Center Malik Dime, who was voted team captain, is UW’s only senior.

“Having a year under our belts is going to help a lot,” said Thybulle, who started all 34 games and averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds. “Last year, we all came into it learning on the fly. Everything we did last year was a brand new experience.

“Now that we know what to expect and everyone had a year to improve as college basketball players we’re going to be much more prepared. We have the ability to be a really good team and make it farther than we did last year.”

Washington had a 19-15 overall record and finished tied for sixth place in the Pac-12 at 9-9 last season. UW missed the NCAA tournament for the fifth straight year and was eliminated 93-78 at San Diego State in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.

It was a disappointing ending considering the Huskies started 15-7 — including 7-3 in the Pac-12 — before posting a 4-8 record in the final 12 games.

“When I got back from the flight from our last game I went straight to the gym,” Crisp said. “None of us are satisfied. We all still got a bitter taste in our mouth from last year.

“Everybody has been working. Everybody’s game got so much better from the last man on. Everybody is just ready.”

Romar declined to announce starters, but UW’s top seven players likely include Fultz, Dickerson, Thybulle, Dime, Crisp, Green and forward Sam Timmins.

Freshman guard Carlos Johnson and junior forward Matthew Atewe, an Auburn transfer, could also crack the rotation.

Romar plans to tweak Washington’s man-to-man defense and discard a much-scrutinized tactic in which the Huskies routinely switched on screens. The ploy often resulted in defensive mismatches that created easy buckets and rebounds for opponents.

The Huskies had a minus-2.4 rebounding margin, which ranked 11th in the Pac-12.

“Switching last year, so much was due to personnel,” Romar said. “That was unusual. … We decided to switch a lot more because we were so young and we had never done that before. We’re not going to do that this year. We’ll go back to how we were playing.”

Washington will host Saint Mary’s on Oct. 29 for a closed scrimmage ahead of a Nov. 3 exhibition against Western Washington.

The Huskies host Yale on Nov. 13 in the season opener.