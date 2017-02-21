Murray, who grew up outside Dublin, Ireland, and coached the last several years at Alabama-Birmingham, has adopted UW’s traditions while making few program changes.

The new men’s golf coach at the University of Washington likes to say he is “fishing in a bigger pond” than the one he left.

Alan Murray is a 39-year-old Irishman who was hired last August to replace Matt Thurmond after Thurmond’s stunning departure to Arizona State after 15 years and three Pac-12 titles at UW. At ASU, Thurmond replaced Tim Mickelson, brother of famous Phil.

Murray was named national men’s collegiate golf coach of the year in 2014 by Golfweek for his success at Alabama-Birmingham. It was an award that Thurmond, a Burlington native, won in 2009.

“The whole transition has been great,” Frank Garber, a junior from Kirkland on the team, said of the coaching change. “Alan is really committed to the team and everyone on it and wants to see everyone succeed.”

The 40th-ranked Huskies excelled in the classroom in the fall, compiling a team grade-point average of 3.32, which was better than any other UW men’s sport.

“We say to the guys, ‘How you do anything is how you do everything,’ ” Murray said.

The Huskies haven’t matched their classroom performance on the course yet but have had flashes of brilliance in a sport where what really matters are three spring tournaments – the Pac-12 championship, NCAA regionals (at Aldarra Golf Club May 15-17) and the NCAA championship tournament, which the Huskies failed to make last year.

“We are a better team than the results have shown,” Murray said.

Rather than be interviewed in his office, Murray chose the athletic cafeteria in Conibear Shellhouse with its view of Lake Washington.

“I like the lake,” he said. He also likes the Seattle area, which he said reminds him of Ireland “but with more evergreen trees.”

Murray grew up outside Dublin as the son of a banker who played weekend golf. Murray caddied for his father then got hooked on the game. He was recruited to play college golf at the University of Toledo and helped his team win the 2002 Mid-American Conference title.

After college, he was an assistant club pro in Toledo and played on European mini-tours before becoming a coach. He was promoted from assistant to head coach at UAB in 2013.

In 2015, UAB player Paul Dunne, a recruit from Ireland, made headlines as co-leader of the British Open after three rounds before fading with a final-round 78. Murray caddied for him. Dunne is now in his second year on the European Tour.

Murray, the 10th head coach in UW men’s golf history and the first with an Irish accent, has maintained the Husky tradition of mixing fun with tournaments and practice. The team took boogie boards with them to a recent Hawaiian tournament. There also was an “athletic challenge” competition in December that featured everything from football-throwing accuracy to soccer and basketball skills plus a 100-meter backward race. Garber was the overall winner.

Murray said he is reluctant to make many changes in the golf program until he has been through a UW golf year.

“I’ll do some things slightly different, I’m sure,” he said. “But Matt did a phenomenal job here. It won’t be open-heart surgery.”

One thing college golf coaches don’t do much of is tinker with a player’s swing.

“These guys have had a swing coach from the time they were 12 years old,” he said. “They usually have someone they work with. But if they get to a tournament and they are hitting it sideways, you have to be able to troubleshoot.”

Murray’s wife, Tisha, a skin-care specialist who grew up in Dallas, is expecting the couple’s first child (a girl) in April.

The new arrival is sure to cut into Murray’s time as a sports fan and devotee of sports documentaries such as the ESPN “30 For 30” series.

Murray said he benefited from assistant coach Michael Wilson, whose wife is expecting their first child this summer, and volunteer coach Scott Alexander staying with the program.

Murray is learning all he can about UW, which he calls a “world-class institution.” He is also learning more about British Columbia, which is fertile recruiting turf for the Huskies and the source of three of the nine players on the squad this year.

All recruits are taken on campus tours during their visits, and Murray said he is doing homework to learn which academic discipline is in which building and the research and breakthroughs accomplished inside the walls.

“There are a ton of ass-kickers in every field here,” he said.

His goal is to develop some in golf, too.