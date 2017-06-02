Washington’s first, second and third varsity eight, as well as the varsity four, will all row in semifinal one Saturday.

LAKE NATOMA, Calif. – All four Washington boats won their respective heats Friday on a beautiful day on Lake Natoma and advanced directly to the semifinals at the 2017 IRA Championships.

“It is imperative that you have a strong start to this regatta,” said UW men’s coach Michael Callahan. “This was an important first step, and we did exactly what we needed to do to put ourselves in the best semifinal race tomorrow.”

Washington’s first, second and third varsity eights, as well as the varsity four, will all row in semifinal one Saturday. In each case, the top three boats from the semis will advance to the grand final Sunday.

“We love having our championship regatta on the West Coast,” Callahan said. “We are excited to have our alumni, friends and family pack Natoma this weekend for some exciting racing.”

In the men’s varsity eight (heat one), the Huskies, stroked by Bram Schwarz, got off the line quickly and never gave up their lead throughout the 2,000 meters. Washington (5:36.892) finished with a five-seat lead over second place Brown (5:38.083).

In the men’s second varsity eight (heat one), Washington won in 5:45.438, followed again by Brown (5:50.626).

In the men’s third varsity eight (heat one), Washington (5:47.422) won by seven seats over Navy (5:49.419).

In the men’s varsity four (heat three), Washington won in 6:28.909, followed by Wisconsin (6:38.100).