GOLD RIVER, Calif. – Washington men’s rowing saw all four boats move on Saturday to the grand finals at the 2017 Intercollegiate Rowing Association championships.

Saturday on Lake Natoma, the Huskies’ first, second and third varsity eights, and the varsity four, all won their semifinal races.

“It is the goal to advance all boats to the grand finals,” said UW coach Michael Callahan. “We train all year long for this race. It is the final exam of the rowing season.”

The Huskies remain the only unbeaten team heading into the grand finals Sunday.

“Being on the West Coast, it is almost like a home regatta for us,” Callahan said.

Only UW, California and Princeton have boats in all four heavyweight grand finals. Those three teams, plus Harvard and Yale, are in all three heavyweight eights grand finals.

In the men’s varsity eight (semifinal one), Washington (5:34.945) overtook Yale (5:35.494) to win by just over a half second.

In the second varsity eight (semifinal one), the Huskies (5:42.317) beat second-place Harvard (5:45.628) by a boat length.

In the third varsity eight (semifinal one), Washington (5:45.849) crossed the finish line four seats ahead of Cal (5:47.591).

In the varsity four (semifinal one), the Huskies (6:18.168) easily beat Boston U (6:24.484).