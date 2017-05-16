The Huskies are only one stroke out of the fifth and final spot to qualify for the NCAA championships.

The Washington men’s golf team shot a combined 2-over-par 286 on Tuesday and moved up four spots into sixth place following a rainy second round of the NCAA Sammamish Regional at Aldarra Golf Club.

With their score, the Huskies find themselves just one stroke out of the fifth spot with a 36-hole total of 13-over 581 heading into Wednesday’s final round on the 6,885-yard par-71 course. The top five finishing teams will clinch a berth in the NCAA championship May 26-31 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.

“It was an extremely long and challenging day with weather delays but I’m unbelievably proud of the guys,” coach Alan Murray said. “They showed real grit and determination and had great attitudes. They dug deep and we finished strong today. We’re just outside of the top five, and we’ve given ourselves a real shot at it. We can’t wait for tomorrow.”

No. 1 USC (-5) leads the field, followed by No. 24 Florida State (-2) and No. 12 Kent State (+1). Penn State (+10) occupies the fourth spot while Alabama (+12) is in fifth. Seattle U remained 13th at 35-over 603.

After waiting out a nearly four-hour rain delay in the morning, all five Huskies displayed upward mobility, led by junior Frank Garber who surged 19 spots after carding a 1-under 70 and improving his score by four strokes. Garber and sophomore teammate Carl Yuan are both tied for 16th place at 2-over 144.

Baseball

• Seattle University held a 4-1 lead through six complete innings, but a four-run rally in the seventh by visiting Arizona State led to a 6-4 setback for the Redhawks at Bannerwood Park.

It was the final nonconference game of the season for Seattle U, which drops to 18-31-1. The Sun Devils improve to 23-26 overall. Jake Taylor had two hits and two runs scored for SU.

Track and field

• Mary Charleson, Kyra Brannan and Sammi Markham of Seattle Pacific officially earned their tickets to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., as the field was announced for the NCAA Division II track and field championships.

Charleson will run in the 5,000 meters, and is the No. 14 seed. Brannan is the No. 18 seed in the long jump. Markham is No. 11 in the javelin.

Soccer

• The National Women’s Soccer League announced that Seattle Reign FC forward Nahomi “Naho” Kawasumi is the NWSL player of the week. This is the fourth time she has been named player of the week.

Hockey

• Rookie Carl Stankowski of the Seattle Thunderbirds is the Vaughn CHL goaltender of the week for the final playoff week ending May 14 after posting a 3-1 record with a goals-against-average of 2.64 and save percentage of .909.