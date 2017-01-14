Michael Humphrey scored eight of his 18 points in the final 3:36 to help the Stanford men’s basketball team avoid a second-half collapse and beat Washington 76-69 on Saturday night.
The Cardinal (10-8 overall, 2-4 Pac-12) scored 11 straight points and closed the game on a 13-6 run.
The Huskies (8-9, 1-4) rallied from a 45-24 deficit to tie the score at 63 on David Crisp’s three-pointer with 4:15 left.
Crisp finished with 10 points and freshman Markelle Fultz scored 25 of his game-high 34 points in the second half for the Huskies.
Fultz was 10 of 17 after halftime as he reached his third 30-point game of his career and the first since scoring a season-best 35 against Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 17.
Fultz, the second-leading freshman scorer in the nation, made two free throws with 12:26 remaining to cut Stanford’s lead to 51-43.
A little more than a minute later, a Fultz steal and ensuing layup made the score 54-49, leading to a Cardinal timeout.
Marcus Allen scored a season-high 15 points and Humphrey grabbed 10 rebounds for Stanford.
Washington made 9 of 18 shots coming out of the intermission while the Cardinal missed 11 of 13 to open the second half.
