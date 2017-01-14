Michael Humphrey scored eight of his 18 points in the final 3:36 to help the Stanford men’s basketball team avoid a second-half collapse and beat Washington 76-69 on Saturday night.

STANFORD, Calif. – Michael Humphrey scored eight of his 18 points in the final 3:36 to help the Stanford men’s basketball team avoid a second-half collapse and beat Washington 76-69 on Saturday night.

The Cardinal (10-8 overall, 2-4 Pac-12) scored 11 straight points and closed the game on a 13-6 run.

The Huskies (8-9, 1-4) rallied from a 45-24 deficit to tie the score at 63 on David Crisp’s three-pointer with 4:15 left.

Wednesday Colorado @ UW men, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Crisp finished with 10 points and freshman Markelle Fultz scored 25 of his game-high 34 points in the second half for the Huskies.

Fultz was 10 of 17 after halftime as he reached his third 30-point game of his career and the first since scoring a season-best 35 against Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 17.

“He got good looks and started shooting over everybody,” Stanford coach Jarod Haase said. “We all know he’s a heck of a player.”

Fultz, the second-leading freshman scorer in the nation, made two free throws with 12:26 remaining to cut Stanford’s lead to 51-43.

A little more than a minute later, a Fultz steal and ensuing layup made the score 54-49, leading to a Cardinal timeout.

“We scraped and scrapped our way back into the game and gave ourselves a chance to win,” Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar said. “The frustrating part is knowing that we came out flat in the first half and dug ourselves such a hole.”

Marcus Allen scored a season-high 15 points and Humphrey grabbed 10 rebounds for Stanford.

Washington made 9 of 18 shots coming out of the intermission while the Cardinal missed 11 of 13 to open the second half.

“That’s a total collapse of the offense,” Haase said. “We were getting out of the flow and that carried over to defense.”

Stanford played the last 25 minutes without leading scorer Reid Travis.

Travis was favoring his right side after hitting the floor hard when he was fouled trying to score. He missed two games recently with a right-shoulder injury and was cleared to play in time for Thursday’s game against Washington State.

Haase said Travis suffered another right-shoulder injury and will be “evaluated day to day.”

Humphrey, who eventually picked up the scoring load, seemed miffed at times.

“I’ve played that way in stretches this season,” he said. “Somebody hit my arm and it got me upset. I have to have that kind of attitude.”