Justin Schmidt scored on a header less than two minutes into overtime for the Huskies.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Justin Schmidt put in his header less than two minutes into overtime and No. 16 Washington handed No. 9 Stanford its first Pac-12 loss of the season Sunday night, 1-0.

The Huskies improved to 12-4-0, 5-2-0.

The loss in rainy conditions was Stanford’s (10-3-4, 7-1-1) first since Sept. 23 at San Francisco and also snapped the program’s 21-match unbeaten streak at home. It was Stanford’s first defeat at Cagan Stadium since Nov. 23, 2014.

Women’s soccer

Emma Bergstrom scored in the 61st minute and visiting Oregon State (7-10-2, 2-8) earned a 1-0 Pac-12 victory over Washington (7-11-1, 2-8). The Huskies had 17 shots to Oregon State’s five.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

“I thought it was a disappointing result for us,” Washington coach Lesle Gallimore said. “We opened up the game with clear-cut chances to score goals.”

Amy Neal’s goal in the 73rd minute gave Washington State the equalizing goal but 20 minutes of overtime was not able to settle anything as the Cougars (7-9-2, 2-7-1) played to a 1-1 draw against Oregon (8-9-2, 2-7-1).

Hockey

• The Regina Pats defeated the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 6-3 in a WHL game.

The T-birds trailed 4-3 late in the third period when they pulled goalie Rylan Toth for an extra attacker, but the Pats were able score two empty-net goals to seal the win.

Ethan Bear and Nolan Volcan scored for Seattle (4-6-0-1).

From sports-information reports.