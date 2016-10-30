Justin Schmidt scored on a header less than two minutes into overtime for the Huskies.

Justin Schmidt put in his header less than two minutes into overtime and No. 16 Washington handed No. 9 Stanford its first Pac-12 loss of the season Sunday night, 1-0.

The Huskies improved to 12-4-0, 5-2-0.

The loss in rainy conditions was Stanford’s (10-3-4, 7-1-1) first since Sept. 23 at San Francisco and also snapped the program’s 21-match unbeaten streak at home. It was Stanford’s first defeat at Cagan Stadium since Nov. 23, 2014.

Women’s soccer

• Emma Bergstrom scored in the 61st minute and visiting Oregon State (7-10-2, 2-8) earned a 1-0 Pac-12 victory over Washington (7-11-1, 2-8). The Huskies had 17 shots to Oregon State’s five.

“I thought it was a disappointing result for us,” Washington coach Lesle Gallimore said. “We opened up the game with clear-cut chances to score goals.”

• Amy Neal’s goal in the 73rd minute gave Washington State the equalizing goal but 20 minutes of overtime was not able to settle anything as the Cougars (7-9-2, 2-7-1) played to a 1-1 draw against Oregon (8-9-2, 2-7-1).

Hockey

• The Regina Pats defeated the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 6-3 in a WHL game.

The T-birds trailed 4-3 late in the third period when they pulled goalie Rylan Toth for an extra attacker, but the Pats were able score two empty-net goals to seal the win.

Ethan Bear and Nolan Volcan scored for Seattle (4-6-0-1).